Paris Paralympics 2024, Opening Ceremony, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will get underway on Wednesday, August 28, with a grand opening ceremony at the Place de La Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. (More Sports News)
Over 100 members from the Indian contingent, including 52 para-athletes from different sports will be a part of the historic ceremony.
However, the entire ten-member shooting team, with competition on Thursday, August 29, will not be taking part in the Parade of Nations.
The Indian contingent at the Parade of Nations will have 52 para-athletes and 54 officials, making it a team of 106.
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64), and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34), will be the joint flag bearers for India during the historic celebration.
When is the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?
What time will the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?
The Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM local time.
Where can Indian viewers live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The opening ceremony for the Paris Paralympics 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony in India?
Fans can catch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sports 18.