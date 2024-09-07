Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: India's Setback In Road Cycling - Both Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya Fail To Rank

In the women's race, Jyoti Gaderiya finished 15th, one lap behind the leaders. In the men’s race, Arshad Shaik finished 28th, also one lap behind

jyoti-paris-paralympics-road-cycling-x-pci
Indian Para-Cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya. Photo: X | Paralympics Committee Of India
info_icon

India’s para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya wrapped up their Paris Paralympics journey without any medals, finishing the men's and women's road race C1-3 events a lap behind the leaders on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

In the women's race, Jyoti Gaderiya finished 15th, one lap behind the leaders. Japan’s Keiko Sugiura claimed the gold, with Flurina Rigling of Switzerland taking silver, and Clara Brown of the United States securing bronze.

In the men’s race, Arshad Shaik finished 28th, also one lap behind. Great Britain's Finlay Graham won the gold, while French riders Thomas Peyroton-Dartet and Alexandre Léauté took silver and bronze, respectively.

Indian para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav. - null
Paris Paralympics: India's Swimming Campaign Ends As Suyash Jadhav Fails To Reach The Finals

BY PTI

Both Jyoti and Shaik had earlier struggled in the road time trial C2 event, finishing 16th and 11th, respectively.

Their track cycling efforts also fell short, with neither advancing to the finals. Jyoti placed 11th and 10th in the C1-3 time trial and pursuit qualifiers, while Shaik finished 17th and 9th in the respective events.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets
  3. Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: McMullen's Fifty Helps SCO Set 150-Run Target For Aussies
  4. R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique
  5. Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned
  2. Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era
  3. Vinicius Suffering From Same Brazil Pressure As Neymar, Says Dorival
  4. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  5. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  3. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
  5. Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India
  2. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  3. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  4. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
  5. Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  2. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  3. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  5. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs