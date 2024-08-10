Other Sports

Paris Olympics: CAS To Declare Decision On Vinesh Phogat's Appeal Before 9:30 PM IST

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Photo: PTI
The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will declare its decision on the appeal filed by India’s Vinesh Phogat against her Olympic final disqualification by 6pm local time (9:30 PM IST) on Saturday, August 10. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Normally, a 24-hour limit is given to the ad-hoc panel to make the verdict. However, with the latest update and the limit pushed to 6:00 PM local time, it has been extended by a couple of hours.

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules form the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement from the CAS said.

On Friday, August 9, the CAS held a three-hour hearing in the French capital to review the appeal against the disqualification from the final. 

Vinesh participated in the hearing virtually and presented the case to the court to have it overturned. 

CAS is an independent body that solves disputes related to sport through arbitration. The hearing was presided over by Dr Annabelle Bennett from Australia, serving as the Sole Arbitrator.

Vinesh was represented by Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, both super experienced in advocating athletes.

