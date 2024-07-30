Paris Olympics 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Medal Events? Check Results For July 29

A thrilling day of action at the Paris Olympic Games saw 19 medals that were handed out. In the overall medal tally, Japan lead the way with six golds and 12 overall. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
France are just behind with five golds and 16 overall. China are placed third having won 12 medals, out of which five are gold medals.
Who won yesterday’s medal events? In Men's 10m synchronized platform, China won the gold medal, while South Korea beat France to take gold in the Men’s Archery Team event.
Tom Pidcock from Great Britain clinched gold in men’s cycling cross country with a time of 1:26:22, whereas, Equestrian individual and team events were won by Germany and Great Britain, respectively.
Coming to the shooting range, the men’s 10m air rifle gold was bagged by China, with Sweden and Croatia taking silver and bronze.
In the women’s air rifle event, South Korea won the gold medal, while Silver and Bronze were earned by China and Switzerland.
Slalom Men's C-1 saw France, Great Britain and Slovakia take gold, silver and bronze. Coming to Judo, in the men’s 73kg final, Azerbaijan’s Hidayet Hedarov beat France’s Joan Benjamin-Gaba to bag gold.
Talking about the women’s 57kg final, Canada stood tall on the podium with Christa Deguchi beating South Korea’s Huh Mi-mi.
With skills on wheels, Yuto Horigome from Japan went on to win the men’s skateboarding street competition with the United States winning both silver and bronze.
Daiki Hashimot powered Japan to a gold medal overcoming a fall in Men's team all-around Gymnastics beating China.
The pool at the French capital also saw five medals on July 29, with South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker winning gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke with China and Ireland finishing second and third.
The 100m butterfly saw Torri Huske of the United States win gold, while Gretchen Walsh took silver and China’s Zhang Yufei took bronze.
The 200m butterfly witnessed Australia take both gold and silver, and Hong Kong with the bronze.
Romania’s David Popovici won the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle beating Britain’s Matt Richards and United States’ Luke Hobson.
In the 100m, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon won gold beating China’s Xu Jiayu and USA’s Ryan Murphy.
In Fencing, Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka Long won gold beating Italy’s Filippo Macchi in men’s individual foil, while in the women’s event saw two of France’s stars battling it out, with Manon Brunet winning it over Sara Balzer.