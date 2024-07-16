Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Relay: Route, Time-Line - All You Need To Know

After honoring Bastille Day in France's capital city on July 14, traveling from the Napoleon-era Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde, the Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Relay is heading towards its third leg in the metropolitan area. (More Sports News)
Starting its journey from the ancient sanctuary of Olympia, Greece, on April 16, 2024, the Olympic flame has traveled a long way to reach the host nation of the Games, France. It crossed the Athens, Belem, the Mediterranean Sea, and finally to Marseille
Since May 8, the torch has been showcasing the diverse beauty and landscapes of France. Athletes and stars from around the world have come together to bear the torch beneath the sky. Recently during the France's national holiday, the K-Pop BTS member Jin, Olympic medalist Souleymane Cissokho, and French actor Jamel Debbouze, among others carried the flame.
Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Relay Route And Timeline
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 will kickoff on July 26. The torch relay has completed its journey through the overseas leg and the first and second legs of the metropolitan territories. Below is the route of the last stretch:
July 17, 2024:
Territory - Aisne
Route - Château-Thierry, Guise, Laon, Monampteuil, Soissons, Villers-Cotterêts, Saint-Quentin
July 18, 2024:
Territory - Oise
Route - Breteuil, Chantilly, Chiry-Ourscamp, Compiègne, Creil, Gerberoy, Beauvais
July 19, 2024
Territory - Val-d'Oise
Route - Argenteuil, Auvers-sur-Oise, Cergy, Cormeilles-en-Parisis, Deuil-la-Barre, Eaubonne, Enghien-les-Bains, Ermont, Franconville, Garges-lès-Gonesse, Méry-sur-Oise, Pontoise, Saint-Gratien, Saint-Prix, Sannois, Sarcelles, Théméricourt, Soisy-sous-Montmorency
July 20, 2024:
Territory - Saine-et Marne
Route - Brou-sur-Chantereine, Chelles, Fontainebleau (Palace of Fontainebleau), Lagny-sur-Marne, Melun, Pontault-Combault, Provins, Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, Torcy, Vaires-sur-Marne, Meaux
July 21, 2024:
Territory - Val de Marne
Route - Brou-sur-Chantereine, Champigny-sur-Marne, Chennevières-sur-Marne, Fontenay-sous-Bois, Joinville-le-Pont, Maisons-Alfort, Nogent-sur-Marne, Orly, Ormesson-sur-Marne, Rungis (Rungis International Market), Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, Villejuif, Vincennes, Vitry-sur-Seine, Créteil
July 22, 2024:
Territory - Essonne
Route - Chamarande, Dourdan, Draveil, Étampes, Marcoussis (National Rugby Centre, Massy, Montgeron, Palaiseau, Vigneux-sur-Seine, Évry-Courcouronnes
July 23, 2024:
Territory - Yvelines
Route - Les Mureaux, Mantes-la-Ville, Poissy, Rambouillet, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (Le Golf National), Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, Palace of Versailles, Versailles
July 24, 2024:
Territory - Hauts de Seine
Route - Asnières-sur-Seine, Boulogne-Billancourt, Châtenay-Malabry, Clamart, Colombes (Stade Yves-du-Manoir), Courbevoie, Gennevilliers, Issy-les-Moulineaux, La Garenne-Colombes, Le Plessis-Robinson, Marnes-la-Coquette (Haras de Jardy), Meudon, Rueil-Malmaison, Sceaux, Suresnes, Sèvres, Vaucresson, Nanterre
July 25, 2024:
Territory - Saine Saint Denis
Route - Aubervilliers, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Bagnolet, Bobigny, Bondy, Drancy, Les Lilas, Les Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Montreuil, Neuilly-sur-Marne, Noisy-le-Grand, Noisy-le-Sec, Pantin, Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, Romainville, Sevran, Stains, Tremblay-en-France, Canal de l'Ourcq, Paris Aquatic Centre, La Courneuve
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming Details:
Unlike the traditional stadium start, the Summer Games opening ceremony will take place on the Seine River. Over 1.5 billion people are expected to watch it.
The best part is that the opening ceremony will be free of cost. The fans will not be asked for an entry ticket or a pass to access the upper quays.
The events of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be availabe to telecast live on Sports 18 channels, and it can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.