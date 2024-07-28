Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Samoa Boxing Coach Lionel Fatu Elika Dies In Games Village After Suffering Heart Attack

Governing body the IBA sent its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Lionel Elika Fatupaito following his sudden death on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony

Samoan Coach, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
The Samoan contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony. Photo: AP
Lionel Fatu Elika, 60, who was the national boxing coach of Samoa, has sadly passed away at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday, July 27. Elika reportedly suffered a heart attack while at the Olympic village. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The Samoa Association of Sport and National Committee (SASNOC) released a statement confirming the news of his death.

"Lionel was one of Samoa’s top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal," Samoa NOC president Pauga Talalelei Pauga said.

"Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers, and friends. He will be greatly missed."

As per reports, the 60-year-old coach suffered the heart attack at the Village where he was treated by the Emergency Medical staff. His cause of the death was listed as 'natural causes'.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) also released a statement post Elika's death.

"We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024," the statement read.

"Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss," the statement continued.

Boxing at the Olympics began on Saturday.

