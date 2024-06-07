Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Organizers Unveil Display Of Five Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower

There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics. The tower, nicknamed La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady), will feature prominently in the July 26-August 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics

paris games olympics 2024 X @Paris2024
The hugely popular landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the 2024 Games. Photo: X/ @Paris2024
info_icon

The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. (More Sports News)

The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. Each ring is 9 meters (30 feet) in diameter.

Thousands of athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

Men's and women's volleyball players will compete at the foot of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) monument.

Rohan Bopanna - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rohan Bopanna Picks Sriram Balaji As His Partner For Paris Olympics

BY PTI

They will be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars, where Parisians and tourists like to have picnics on the grass or watch July 14 firework displays.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.

The hugely popular landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the 2024 Games.

File photo of Indian golfer Aditi Ashok. - X/Aditi Ashok
Paris Olympics: Aditi Ashok Feels Summer Games Medal Will Be ‘Major Career Achievement’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Two huge cranes were used overnight Friday to lift the 30-ton structure and mount it between the first and second floors of the tower.

The Olympic rings will be illuminated every night with 1,00,000 LED bulbs through the Paralympic Games that start August 28, 17 days after the Olympics' closing ceremony.

The Paralympics will bring together 4,400 athletes from 180 countries in 549 events and 22 sports. Many sports will happen near landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Grand Palais.

