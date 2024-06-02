“With the Asian Games I played one of my worst rounds of the year on the final day. Which was after the best round of my life on the third day. So sometimes you fail and there's no reason as to why,” said Aditi, adding: “In 2023, I finished in the top 10 eight different times apart from winning twice. I think I could've won any of those eight tournaments too but people seem to remember only the Asian Games performance and not the others, whether good or bad,” she said.