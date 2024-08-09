Paris Olympics 2024: Egyptian Wrestler Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges - Report

The 2024 Paris Olympics has been nothing short of a controversial moments as it added another one to the list when the French police arrested an Egyptian wrestler on the basis of sexual assault, prosecutors said. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The local authorities detained Mohamed Elsayed, 26, in front of a cafe in French capital's 13th district at 5 am local time after he was found 'placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron', the Paris prosecutor's office said.
Elsayed, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, lost to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the 67 kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday. His opponent went on to win the bronze medal.
However, a fellow Egyptian with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Olympics.
There have been reports as to whether the wrestler had been freed or not.
(With Agency inputs)