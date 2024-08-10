Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Gala Event Online And On TV

Here is everything you need to know about the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games

2024 Paris Olympics, Closing Ceremony, AP Photo
The 2024 Paris Olympics will come to a close on August 11. Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 11 at the athletics site of the Stade de France. What has been a spectacular event in Paris, with starts from various countries going head-to-head for medals, the Paris Olympics comes to close. Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The organisers of the Paris Olympics have highlighted the beauty and culture of the city during the Games. Though the beach volleyball was held at the Eiffel Tower, the swimming events at the filthy Seine River really proved tacky.

India will be represented by 2-time bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and Hockey star PR Sreejesh at the Paris Olympics' Closing Ceremony.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

Moreover, H.E.R. will also perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics. The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem “ I Can't Breathe.”

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

When is the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games?

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on Sunday, August 11.

What time is the closing ceremony for Paris Olympics 2024?

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

What is the venue of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics?

It will be held at the Stade de France.

Will Hollywood actor Tom Cruise be performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

As of now, there is no updates from the organisers regarding Tom Cruise's availability for the closing ceremony.

Who are India's flagbearers for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

The Indian flag will be carried by PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony.

