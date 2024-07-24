Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: South Asia Duel Of Neeraj Vs Nadeem - Five Biggest Rivalries To Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, USA vs Germany, Crouser vs Kovacs vs Walsh - these are just a few of the epic rivalries to watch - find out more

Neeraj Chopra (L) and Arshad Nadeem
Neeraj Chopra (L) and Arshad Nadeem shared the podium at the 2018 Asian Games.
info_icon

The Olympics is much more than just a multidisciplinary sporting event; it's a battleground where the world's best athletes go head to head for top podium finish. With emotions running high and many gold medals at stake, rivalries form like no other event. The Paris Olympics 2024 promises to be no different. (More Sports News)

Years of blood, sweat, and tears are collected in those pressure-packed Olympic moments. Athletes spend countless hours perfecting their niche, only to have it all come down to a few crucial seconds. And when you're facing off against someone you've battled countless times before, and you know what they are capable of, the intensity increases.

The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. - Photo: Hockey India
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Olympic stage is a platform where rivalries are forged and legends are born. Let's delve into five must-watch rivalries at the Paris 2024.

India Vs Pakistan Showdown

Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem (Men's Javelin Throw)

India vs Pakistan clashes are always intense, especially when it comes to sports, and javelin throw is no exception. All eyes will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he defends his title, but he'll face a formidable challenge from his South Asian counterpart, good friend Arshad Nadeem.

Chopra is aiming for a historic Olympic double title and a 90-meter throw. On the other hand Nadeem using his height and explosive power, has already breached the 90-meter barrier. Their rivalry is more than just a sporting contest, t's a clash of nations and athletic prowess.

Three-Way Duel For Olympic Gold

Ryan Crouser Vs Joe Kovacs Vs Tom Walsh (Men's Shot Put)

The men's shot put has become a three-way battle for supremacy. Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs of the USA, along with New Zealand's Tom Walsh, have dominated the event for nearly a decade.

With back-to-back Olympic golds for Crouser and consistent podium finishes for the trio, the 2024 Paris Olympics could witness an unprecedented hat-trick.

Will we witness a historic medal swap or a groundbreaking upset? The world watches with bated breath.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Full-Circle Moment?

USA Vs Jamaica (Women’s 100m Sprint)

Sha'Carri Richardson is the hot favorite for the women's 100m at the Paris Olympics. The reigning World Champion looks to redeem herself after missing the Tokyo Games.

Her biggest rival will be the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whose experience clashes with Richardson's raw speed. The US-Jamaica sprint showdown is set to ignite the track.

Threat To USA Basketball Dominance

USA Vs Germany (Men's Basketball Team)

For years, the United States has been the undisputed king of basketball. But a new challenger has emerged from Europe. Germany, once in the shadow of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, has roared back to life.

Their stunning World Cup victory, where they knocked off Team USA, sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Led by Dennis Schroder, Germany is no longer an underdog. They're a powerhouse ready to take on the best and claim Olympic gold.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team. - X/HockeyIndia
India's Paris Olympic Games 2024 Medal Prospects: From Neeraj Chopra To Shooters - A Look At The Best Bets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Marathon Showdown Of The Century

Kenenisa Bekele Vs Eliud Kipchoge (Men's Marathon)

The world's long-distance running community is on the edge of its seat as legendary rivals Kenenisa Bekele and Eliud Kipchoge prepare to face off in the Paris marathon.

Bekele, a triple Olympic gold medalist on the track, is making a bold return to the 26.2-mile distance to challenge the seemingly invincible Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion. Their storied rivalry, marked by epic battles and mutual respect, will reach its crescendo in the City of Lights.

