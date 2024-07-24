Other Sports

India's Paris Olympic Games 2024 Medal Prospects: From Neeraj Chopra To Shooters - A Look At The Best Bets

Paris Olympics 2024: India's top 10 medal Hopes - check out why and who they are

The Indian Men's Hockey Team.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team. Photo: X/HockeyIndia
With just two days to go until the grand spectacle of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the Indian contingent touched down in France, brimming with confidence and determination. While every athlete in the squad is a champion in their own right, a few names stand out as potential medal contenders. (More Sports News)

India's Olympic squad boasts five previous medalists - Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team. Joining these champions, a fresh crop of talent is poised to make a significant impact.

India aims to surpass its Tokyo tally of one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

A 117-strong Indian contingent will be competing across 16 sports, vying for medals in 69 events at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian Athletics' Golden Boy And Beyond

The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. - Photo: Hockey India
Here’s a look at India’s top 10 medal prospects -

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Leading the charge for India is none other than Neeraj Chopra. Since his historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the golden boy has been on an unstoppable run.

From clinching the World Championship title to dominating the Diamond League, Chopra has left an indelible mark on the global athletics stage. He also defended his Asian Games gold medal.

He has a massive personal best of 89.94m, while this year, his best throw has been 88.36m achieved in Doha. The nation's hopes for another medal rest on his shoulders as he aims to not just participate but to defend his Olympic title.

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing - Women’s 50kg/Flyweight)

Nikhat Zareen is India's leading boxing hope. The reigning world and Commonwealth champion in the women's 50kg category, she secured her spot at the Paris Olympics after a bronze medal finish at the Asian Games.

Often hailed as the successor to the legendary MC Mary Kom, Zareen is expected to make a strong impact in the flyweight category and is a prime contender for a Olympic medal.

Nikhat Zareen. - nikhat_zareen/X
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty (Badminton - Men’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the dynamic duo often referred to as 'SatChi,' have been pivotal in India's badminton domination. This pair has redefined the sport in India, reaching unconquered heights including a role in India's historic Thomas Cup win.

From clinching titles across various BWF World Tour levels to becoming the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the World No. 1 ranking, SatChi have redefined Indian badminton. Their impressive resume, featuring a World Championships bronze, an Asian Games gold, and an Asian Championships title, underscores their dominance.

With their consistent performance, SatChi are undoubtedly India's biggest hopes for a medal in badminton at the Paris Olympics.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Indian hockey once reigned supreme, with a legacy of dominance at the Olympics. However, a 41-year medal drought cast a long shadow over the sport. The Indian men's hockey team finally broke this jinx by clinching a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, reigniting hopes.

With a challenging group stage featuring powerhouses like Belgium, Australia, and Argentina, India faces a stern test. However, the team's recent performance and the blend of experience and youth make a podium finish a realistic target.

Under the guidance of new coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team has undergone a strategic overhaul, working majorly on defence.

With the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh set to retire after the Paris Games, the team has rallied behind the hashtag #WinItForSreejesh. The prospect of providing a fitting farewell for their teammate is expected to infuse the squad with extra motivation and energy as they march for another podium finish.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting - Women's 49kg)

Mirabai Chanu, the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, is India's sole representative and a very strong contender in the women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Paris Olympics.

Her journey to Paris has been nothing short of inspirational. Less than a year ago, she endured a major injury at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, forcing her to return home in a wheelchair. Despite this she is back, stronger than ever and will fight to better her previous games medal color.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Shooting - Men’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is India's brightest hope to end the nation's 12-year medal drought in shooting. The 23-year-old former world number one has been in good form, consistently clinching top spots at major competitions.

He was the most successful shooter at the Asian Games 2023, he bagged four medals including a gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a score of 463.5. Tomar's talent and consistency make him a strong contender for an Olympic medal.

Manu Bhaker (Shooting- Women’s 10m Air Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, Women’s 25m Pistol)

India's shooting prodigy, Manu Bhaker, is set to make a significant impact at the Paris Olympics. Competing in two individual pistol events and the mixed team 10m air pistol, she carries the hopes of a nation on her shoulders.

Dealing with heartbreak of pistol malfunction that derailed her Tokyo Olympic campaign. Now in 2024, as the only athlete in the Indian team to compete in three events, Bhaker's performance will be crucial in determining India's overall medal tally.

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling - Women's 50kg)

A two-time Olympian, Vinesh Phogat, a three-time Commonwealth Games champion and two-time World Championship bronze medalist, is India's leading hope in women's wrestling. Competing in a new weight category, she has added a gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain to her impressive resume, building momentum for the Paris Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling - Men's 57kg) 

Aman Sehrawat is India's sole male representative in wrestling at the Paris Olympics. When other seasoned male wrestlers failed to deliver, Sehrawat took the charge and saved the country from embarrassment of no participation.

Known for his lightning-fast reflexes and aggressive style, he carries the weight of the nation's hopes on his shoulders. With a reputation for consistently dominating his opponents, Sehrawat is India's best and only bet for a medal in men's wrestling.

Aman Sehrawat is India's first Under-23 World Wrestling Championships gold medallist. - File/United World Wrestling
Men’s and Women’s Team (Archery)

Indian archery is experiencing a golden era. The sport has witnessed unprecedented growth and success in recent years, with the national team consistently performing at the highest level. and now they are on a mission to rewrite history at the Paris Olympics.

With a squad brimming with talent and experience, they are poised to break the country's Olympic medal drought in archery. The team's impressive performances on the world stage have set high expectations, and they are determined to deliver. Men's and Women's team there will be India's biggest medal hopes in Archery.

