Paris Olympic Games 2024: Balraj Panwar Eyes Medal For India In Rowing

Haryana-born Balraj Panwar made the headlines two months ago when he secured a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the rowing category. (More Sports News)
The 25-year-old Indian Army rower, who narrowly missed out on a bronze in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, clocked 7:01.27 minutes to finish third in the 2000m race and seal the quota.
Coming from the Indian Army, Panwar earned qualification to the Paris event in April 2024 but his preparations began in 2021.
Panwar is being coached by Ismail Baig and Bajrang Lal Takhar with the latter being a former Olympian at the 2008 Olympics, the Haryana-born athlete is making the most of the coaching to hone his skills and put up a decent performance at the marquee event.
India's previous best showing in Rowing at the Olympics was by Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who had produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers when they made into the men's lightweight double sculls semifinals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
They would eventually finish sixth and last in the semi-final of the men's lightweight double sculls event at the 2020 Olympics.