Paris Olympic Games 2024: 10 Athletes To Watch Out For

When precision meets pedigree, special things happen, and where else would an athlete want it to materialise, than in one of the biggest sporting events of them all: The Olympics. (More Sports News)
The adrenaline rush, the dopamine burst, the heart palpitations, and the melancholic dance - in front of millions, watched on screens by billions, a place where athletes become idols.
Under the skies of greater magnitude is where resilience is seen, will is shown and pain is endured. Here we look at the top ten athletes to watch out for in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
1. Sha’Carri Richardson: The Time Is Now
Sha’Carri Richardson’s time is now. The Olympic debutant will make the trip to Paris dreaming about gold medals around her neck. However, the 24-year-old American sprinter will have to beat the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson from Jamaica for the 100m glitter.
The athletes will chase the world records held by Florence Griffith Joyner with (10.49) in the women’s 100m event.
2. Leon Marchand: French Drought To Finally End?
Five-time world champion Leon Marchand will look to swing to the pinnacle once again at the Paris La Defense Arena. The 22-year-old currently holds the world record in the men’s 400m medley and will enter the competition as a clear-cut favourite.
The Toulouse man will look to light it up in the pool with his four strokes, hoping to end France’s 12-year gold medal drought.
3. Clarisse Agbegnenou: Great Becomes Greatest?
Clarisse Agbegnenou, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion is a giant in judo’s women’s under 63kg weight category. She has won seven IJF Grand Slam titles in Paris, and also has six individual titles to her name, five European championships as well as one mixed gold medal at the Games.
A gold in the Olympic Games in Paris will see her grow from a great, becoming the greatest with the most Olympic golds in history.
4. Novak Djokovic: Finally Shaking Hands With Gold?
24 Grand Slams, 98 singles, and an absolute superstar. Novak Djokovic will make his Olympic return for the fifth time, hopeful of winning his first gold. The Serb has made it to three semi-finals.
However, with the experience of playing at Roland Garros and winning it, he will be one of the favourites going into the competition. He will have Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all going to glory in Paris.
5. LeBron James: Three In Four?
American basketball star LeBron James, also known as King James will play his fourth Olympic Games in his illustrious career. The four-time NBA champion will join hands with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to help the United States bag their 17th golden glitter in men’s basketball.
6. Neeraj Chopra: Throwing Distances, Reaching Heights
India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will look to win back-to-back Olympic golds after claiming his first in Tokyo. The 26-year-old will be hopeful of defending his crown in front of a packed Stade de France. He will also look to breach the 90m mark that has eluded him in his chasing excellence career.
7. Simone Biles: The Comeback?
Simone Biles with some business to be taken care of will make her return to the Olympic Games looking for a fifth crown. After failing to take control of the twisties in Tokyo, the American will go for gold again with confidence in her mind and fight in her heart.
With 30 world championship medals to her name, if there was one who could potentially turn it around in their favour in Paris, it is Ohio’s Biles.
8. Rayssa Leal: Too Young? Too Good
The Imperitz-born skateboarding sensation Rayssa Leal will yet again look to put on a show at the grandest stage of all with her flips, air and other tricks at the women’s street competition in Paris.
The 16-year-old, however, will have competition from another 16-year-old from Great Britain who will look to go from bronze to better under Parisian skies. They will be in action at the La Concorde during the event.
9. Eliud Kipchoge: First Athlete On The Planet?
Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will have the opportunity to become the first athlete on the planet to win the Olympic marathon on three consecutive occasions, completing the three-peat.
The Kenyan legend is currently tied with Abebe Bikila and Walkdemar Cierpinski from Kenya and Germany respectively. The 39-year-old has been crossing the finish line called greatness and will want to do it all over again in Paris.
10. Ariarne Titmus: More Records, More Joy In Paris?
Ariarne Titmus has been breaking records for fun. She made her presence felt at the Tokyo Olympic games winning the 400m freestyle in a then record time of 3:56 (3 minutes, 56 seconds), and in celebration, her coach was all over the internet for his celebration.
The celebrations did not stop there as he broke world records in 200m as well as 400m freestyle, and will now defend both titles in Paris.