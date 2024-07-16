Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: 10 Athletes To Watch Out For

Under the skies of greater magnitude is where resilience is seen, will is shown and pain is endured. Here we look at the top ten athletes to watch out for in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra wins gold Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
info_icon

When precision meets pedigree, special things happen, and where else would an athlete want it to materialise, than in one of the biggest sporting events of them all: The Olympics. (More Sports News)

The adrenaline rush, the dopamine burst, the heart palpitations, and the melancholic dance - in front of millions, watched on screens by billions, a place where athletes become idols. 

Under the skies of greater magnitude is where resilience is seen, will is shown and pain is endured. Here we look at the top ten athletes to watch out for in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

1. Sha’Carri Richardson: The Time Is Now

Sha’Carri Richardson’s time is now. The Olympic debutant will make the trip to Paris dreaming about gold medals around her neck. However, the 24-year-old American sprinter will have to beat the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson from Jamaica for the 100m glitter.

The athletes will chase the world records held by Florence Griffith Joyner with (10.49) in the women’s 100m event. 

2. Leon Marchand: French Drought To Finally End?

Five-time world champion Leon Marchand will look to swing to the pinnacle once again at the Paris La Defense Arena. The 22-year-old currently holds the world record in the men’s 400m medley and will enter the competition as a clear-cut favourite.

The Toulouse man will look to light it up in the pool with his four strokes, hoping to end France’s 12-year gold medal drought. 

3. Clarisse Agbegnenou: Great Becomes Greatest?

Clarisse Agbegnenou, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion is a giant in judo’s women’s under 63kg weight category. She has won seven IJF Grand Slam titles in Paris, and also has six individual titles to her name, five European championships as well as one mixed gold medal at the Games.

A gold in the Olympic Games in Paris will see her grow from a great, becoming the greatest with the most Olympic golds in history.

4. Novak Djokovic: Finally Shaking Hands With Gold?

24 Grand Slams, 98 singles, and an absolute superstar. Novak Djokovic will make his Olympic return for the fifth time, hopeful of winning his first gold. The Serb has made it to three semi-finals.

However, with the experience of playing at Roland Garros and winning it, he will be one of the favourites going into the competition. He will have Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all going to glory in Paris.

5. LeBron James: Three In Four?

American basketball star LeBron James, also known as King James will play his fourth Olympic Games in his illustrious career. The four-time NBA champion will join hands with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to help the United States bag their 17th golden glitter in men’s basketball. 

6. Neeraj Chopra: Throwing Distances, Reaching Heights

India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will look to win back-to-back Olympic golds after claiming his first in Tokyo. The 26-year-old will be hopeful of defending his crown in front of a packed Stade de France. He will also look to breach the 90m mark that has eluded him in his chasing excellence career.

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra is the defending Olympic and world champion. - File
India At Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra To Lead Athletics Contingent - Check Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

7. Simone Biles: The Comeback? 

Simone Biles with some business to be taken care of will make her return to the Olympic Games looking for a fifth crown. After failing to take control of the twisties in Tokyo, the American will go for gold again with confidence in her mind and fight in her heart. 

With 30 world championship medals to her name, if there was one who could potentially turn it around in their favour in Paris, it is Ohio’s Biles. 

8. Rayssa Leal: Too Young? Too Good

The Imperitz-born skateboarding sensation Rayssa Leal will yet again look to put on a show at the grandest stage of all with her flips, air and other tricks at the women’s street competition in Paris.

The 16-year-old, however, will have competition from another 16-year-old from Great Britain who will look to go from bronze to better under Parisian skies. They will be in action at the La Concorde during the event.

9. Eliud Kipchoge: First Athlete On The Planet?

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will have the opportunity to become the first athlete on the planet to win the Olympic marathon on three consecutive occasions, completing the three-peat.

The Kenyan legend is currently tied with Abebe Bikila and Walkdemar Cierpinski from Kenya and Germany respectively. The 39-year-old has been crossing the finish line called greatness and will want to do it all over again in Paris. 

10. Ariarne Titmus: More Records, More Joy In Paris?

Ariarne Titmus has been breaking records for fun. She made her presence felt at the Tokyo Olympic games winning the 400m freestyle in a then record time of 3:56 (3 minutes, 56 seconds), and in celebration, her coach was all over the internet for his celebration.

The celebrations did not stop there as he broke world records in 200m as well as 400m freestyle, and will now defend both titles in Paris. 

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing
  2. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  3. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  5. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Ulajh' Trailer Out
  2. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
  2. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  4. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  5. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player