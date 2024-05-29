Oslo Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The sixth leg of 2024 Diamond League season is here with Olympic and world champions vying for top spot in Norway capital, Oslo on Thursday, May 30. (More Sports News)
The Oslo edition will have thrilling track and field action including, Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic men's 100m champion, reigning women's 200m world champion, Shericka Jackson, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Tokyo 2020 men's 1500m gold medallist, along with many other top athletes.
For many of these athletes, this meet is a practice to get in peak form and hone their skills before the highest stage, the Paris Olympic Games 2024, which is just two months away.
With the Olympic Games nearing, this leg is one of the crucial ones for the world champions. However, there will be no Indian track and field athlete in action here at Oslo.
Events at Oslo Diamond League
This meet will be a mix of 17 events in mens' and womens' categories.
Women's: Women’s discus throw, Women’s discus final, Women’s 400m, Women’s 3000m, Women’s 200m, Women’s 800m, Women’s 400m hurdles.
Men's: Men’s high jump, Men’s 400m, Men’s triple jump, Men’s discus throw, Men’s 5000m, Men’s 100m, Men’s triple jump final, Men’s 400m hurdles, Men’s discus throw final, Men’s 1500m.
Live Streaming details for Oslo Diamond League 2024
When to watch Oslo Diamond League 2024?
The one day meet of Diamond League 2024 series is scheduled on Thursday, May 30. The track and field action will start at 10:30 pm IST onwards.
Where to watch Oslo Diamond League 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Diamond League will be available on JioCinema. Sports fans can also follow the scores on the official website of Diamond League. Click HERE to go to official website.