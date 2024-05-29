Other Sports

Oslo Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Many Olympic and World Champions will take part in Oslo edition of Diamond League as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Read more to get streaming details

Tokyo Olympics: Italian Marcell Jacobs Takes Surprising Gold In Men's 100m Sprint
info_icon

The sixth leg of 2024  Diamond League season is here with Olympic and world champions vying for top spot in Norway capital, Oslo on Thursday, May 30. (More Sports News)

The Oslo edition will have thrilling track and field action including, Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic men's 100m champion, reigning women's 200m world champion, Shericka Jackson, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Tokyo 2020 men's 1500m gold medallist, along with many other top athletes.

For many of these athletes, this meet is a practice to get in peak form and hone their skills before the highest stage, the Paris Olympic Games 2024, which is just two months away.

With the Olympic Games nearing, this leg is one of the crucial ones for the world champions. However, there will be no Indian track and field athlete in action here at Oslo.

Neeraj Chopra will not take part Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet. - X/Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra To Skip Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 As Precaution

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Events at Oslo Diamond League

This meet will be a mix of 17 events in mens' and womens' categories.

Women's: Women’s discus throw, Women’s discus final, Women’s 400m, Women’s 3000m, Women’s 200m, Women’s 800m, Women’s 400m hurdles.

Men's: Men’s high jump, Men’s 400m, Men’s triple jump, Men’s discus throw, Men’s 5000m, Men’s 100m, Men’s triple jump final, Men’s 400m hurdles, Men’s discus throw final, Men’s 1500m.

Live Streaming details for Oslo Diamond League 2024

When to watch Oslo Diamond League 2024?

The one day meet of Diamond League 2024 series is scheduled on Thursday, May 30. The track and field action will start at 10:30 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch Oslo Diamond League 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Diamond League will be available on JioCinema. Sports fans can also follow the scores on the official website of Diamond League. Click HERE to go to official website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress