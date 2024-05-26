Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra To Skip Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 Due To Muscle Injury

Chopra had picked an adductor muscle injury during the Federation Cup in India and was expected to compete in Czech Republic but unfortunately he won't be taking part

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games, X Photo
Neeraj Chopra will not take part Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet. Photo: X/Neeraj_chopra1
info_icon

India's Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra has decided to pull out of the Ostrava's Golden Spike meet starting from May 28, the organisers said in a statement. The star athlete, who remains India's top medal hope at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been injured for months. (More Sports News)

Chopra had picked an adductor muscle injury during the Federation Cup in India and was expected to compete in Czech Republic but unfortunately he won't be taking part.

Taking to Instagram, Neeraj clarified that he does not want to risk anything especially with the Olympics around.

“Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury,” Neeraj shared on Instagram.

“Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don’t want to take any risk during the Olympic year, so had to take this decision.”

Photo: Instagram/neeraj____chopra
info_icon

The organisers of the event had put out a statement stating that the 26-year-old won't be part of the meet.

"Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest," said the organisers of the competition in a statement.

null - PTI
Neeraj Chopra's Happy Homecoming With Federation Cup Gold

BY Gaurav Thakur

Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion, commenced his 2024 season on a strong note, clinching silver with an impressive throw of 88.36 metres at the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

He then made a return to domestic competition after almost three years, winning gold in the Federation Cup on May 15 with a throw of 82.27m, pushing DP Manu to second spot in Bhubaneswar.

Last year he had to go through injury pain when the javelin throw expert faced multiple issues. In May last year, Neeraj had sustained a muscle strain during training and to pull out of the FBK Games in Hengelo.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  2. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
  3. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat HC To Hear Matter On 'Man-made Disaster' Tomorrow | Updates
  4. Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics
  5. Delhi: Massive Fire Kills 7 Newborns At Baby Care Hospital; Charred Cards, Medical Equipment At Scene | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  3. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  4. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More
Sports News
  1. Lyon 1-2 PSG, Coupe De France Final: Kylian Mbappe Departs With Domestic Double
  2. Women's Champions League Final: Barcelona Beat Lyon To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Neeraj Chopra To Skip Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 Due To Muscle Injury
  4. Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi's Men Win German Cup For Unbeaten Domestic Double
  5. T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Feels England 'Missed The Trick' By Recalling Players From IPL 2024
World News
  1. Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police
  2. Uvalde Victim’s Families Accuse Instagram, Call Of Duty, And Gun Maker Of Enabling Massacre
  3. Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury
  4. Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors
  5. Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest