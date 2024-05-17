Neeraj Chopra's Happy Homecoming With Federation Cup Gold

Gaurav Thakur
This was Neeraj's first competition in India in three years. He had last competed at the Federation Cup 2021.
The big ticket javelin throw event was scheduled for May 15, the final day of the Federation Cup 2024.
Before his event, India's only Athletics Olympic champion interacted with the youngsters at the Kalinga Stadium.
DP Manu took the lead with an 82.06m throw to which Neeraj replied with 82m. Manu held his lead for a good time.82.27m throw
After being behind for three throws, Neeraj brought out his best an 82.27m throw to take the lead.
Manu fouled his last two attempts and Neeraj abstained meaning a gold for India's golden boy.
Neeraj had a long discussion with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and then decided to skip the last two throws.
While DP Manu took home silver, Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena faltered with a best of 75.49m throw.
I will be competing again in Czechia in another 10-12 days so I took it easy, Neeraj said after his win.
Fans want Neeraj not only to defend his Olympic title in Paris but also to breach the 90m mark.