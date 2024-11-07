Other Sports

NBA: Steph Curry Downplays Warriors' 7-1 Record After Beating Celtics, Says 'Haven't Done Anything Yet'

The win moved the Warriors joint-top of the Western Conference, but despite what looks to be a statement win, Curry was not getting ahead of himself

Despite improving to a 7-1 record by beating the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry insists the Golden State Warriors "haven't done anything yet". (More Sports News)

Curry impressed in the Warriors' 118-112 victory over the reigning NBA champions, as he finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

He played 34 minutes after missing a week with a sprained ankle, and moved to 30th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Charles Barkley when he scored the 23,747th point of his career in the third quarter.

The win moved the Warriors joint-top of the Western Conference, but despite what looks to be a statement win, Curry was not getting ahead of himself.

"We haven't done anything yet," Curry said.

"A good team, or a relevant team, wins the games they are supposed to win, you steal a couple on the road against good teams, you protect your home court. We've done those things so far, but we got two more games on this road trip, two tough tests.

"So, I like where we're at, obviously. But [there's a] long way to go.

"Until proven otherwise, that's how we have to play [splitting up the contributors]. And we've talked about it.

"Coach has talked about it until he's blue in the face already. Every practice, every film session, every pregame, it's the same message. So, it is who we are right now. It's who we have to be."

The Celtics had taken the lead in the first quarter after a strong start, but they struggled to cope as the Warriors' constant rotation among defenders wreaked havoc on the hosts' offense.

Boston committed 12 turnovers as they failed to find their rhythm for most of the game, though coach Joe Mazzulla was fairly pleased with how his team adapted.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. - null
NBA: Cavaliers Beat Pelicans To Set Franchise Record With 9-0 Start

BY Stats Perform

"They're physical, so they force you to fight for your space," Mazzulla said. "They have active hands, so I think in the first half, they got a ton of deflections.

"They were able to get some stuff there, but I thought we did a better job of handling the physicality in the second half and just have to put - again, we talk physicality, it's just as much about defense as offense.

"So, it took us a little while to get adjusted to that. Once we did, we executed really well. And then it just came down to a couple possessions at the end."

The Celtics sit second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold a perfect record so far.

