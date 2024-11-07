Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.