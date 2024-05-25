Other Sports

NBA: 'Special' Luka Doncic Loves Big Stage, Says Kidd After Dallas' Win Over Minnesota

Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer over four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, one that leaves them 2-0 up in their NBA Western Conference final

Luka Doncic hit a game-winning 3 to hand the Dallas Mavericks victory.
Luka Doncic loves the big stage, and that's what makes him "special" to Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. (More Basketball News)

Doncic again displayed his ability to perform in the biggest moments on Friday as he drained a 3-pointer over four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to lead the Mavericks to a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, one that leaves them 2-0 up in their Western Conference final.

The Mavericks came back from an 18-point deficit to tighten their grip on the series, with Doncic leading the way. The five-time All-Star ended the game with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to manage four triple-doubles across a five-game postseason span.

Kidd hailed Doncic's game-winning impact, saying there was no other option but to try and get him the ball when deciding what play to run during the timeout with 13 seconds remaining

"As you've seen, he loves that stage," Kidd told reporters. "He doesn't run from it. He made a big shot. Luka is special. He loves those type of moments.

"The play was to get Luka the ball and let Luka do what he does in those moments."

Doncic believes the comeback, the Mavericks' third-biggest in their postseason history, was down to his team's mindset as he ruthlessly snatched the game away from the Timberwolves.

"Like I always say, stay together, positive energy," Doncic explained. "We believed until the end.

"I just saw some space and decided to shoot a 3. Get to my spot, step back. That's it."

