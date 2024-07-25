Other Sports

NBA: New York Knicks, Head Coach Tom Thibodeau Agree Three-year Contract Extension

New York went 50-32 last season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semi-finals of the play-offs

New York Knicks, Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, NBA
Tom Thibodeau was unimpressed by individual performances as the Knicks lost to the Spurs
info_icon

The New York Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. (More Basketball News)

New York went 50-32 last season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The Knicks were also ousted in the East semis in 2022-23 and reached the play-offs during Thibodeau’s first season in 2021-22, when he won his second NBA Coach of the Year award.

Paul George wants to lead the Sixers to glory. - null
NBA: 76ers-Bound Paul George Grateful To Clippers For Giving 'Opportunity To Play At Home'

BY Stats Perform

Prior to 2021-22, New York’s previous post-season appearance came in 2013.

The Knicks have gone 175-143 over the last four seasons under Thibodeau, who earned his first NBA Coach of the Year award in 2011 as a rookie head coach with the Chicago Bulls.

The 66-year-old Thibodeau owns a 527-389 record in 12 seasons as a head coach with Chicago, the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York.

His teams have gone 38-47 in the post-season, and Thibodeau’s only appearance in the conference finals came in his rookie head coach season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
  2. Argentina 1-2 Morocco, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: MOR Defeat ARG Amidst Crowd Trouble
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Paris Olympic Football Games 2024: VAR Disallows Medina's Goal As Morocco Win Fan-Troubled Match
  4. Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOU Friendly Match in India?
  5. Paris Games 2024: Olympics Espionage As Canada Women's Football Coach To Step Aside After Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  4. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  5. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  4. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  5. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
World News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  3. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  4. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  5. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina Lose To Morocco 1-2 In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal