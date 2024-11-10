NBA: Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Sidelined With Injuries

NBA stars Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are dealing with injuries and will be sidelined for a while. (More Sports News)
Phoenix Suns forward Durant will miss at least two weeks with a strained left calf suffered in Friday night’s 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
The 17-year veteran is averaging 27.6 points per game this season on 55.3 percent shooting from the floor and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. His play is a big reason why the Suns have won seven straight and are off to an 8-1 start.
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without two-time All-Star guard Morant for at least a week due to an injured right hip.
He was seen on crutches Friday during Memphis' win over the Washington Wizards. He originally was announced as having hurt his right hamstring during Wednesday night's win over the Lakers.
The Grizzlies said further testing showed Morant, who was bumped in the air by a Lakers player while attempting to catch a lob in the third quarter, suffered an extreme right hip flexion. He suffered a partial posterior hip subluxation without a dislocation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.
The team says updates will be provided “as appropriate.”
Williamson is dealing with a left hamstring strain that will sideline him indefinitely, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday.
The diagnosis comes one day after Williamson was scratched from the lineup for New Orleans' 115-88 loss in Orlando.
That was Williamson's fourth missed game in 10 this season.
Injuries are nothing new for Williamson, who has missed 210 out of a possible 400 regular-season games since the Pelicans selected him first overall out of Duke in the 2019 draft.
He has averaged 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists this season.