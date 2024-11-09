NBA: Kenny Atkinson Celebrates As Cleveland Cavaliers Reach 'Magic Number' And Keep Perfect Start Alive

Kenny Atkinson says 10 is "kind of the magic number" after the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their perfect start to the NBA season against the Golden State Warriors. (More Basketball News)
The Cavs triumphed 136-117 on Friday, becoming the first team in NBA history to win their first 10 games and score at least 110 points in each of them.
It is already their best-ever start to a season in franchise history, and they are the first team to register a 10-0 record since the Warriors themselves in 2015-16.
Darius Garland went 6-of-11 from 3-point range while totalling 27 points, while Evan Mobley added 23. All-Star Donovan Mitchell managed just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
The new coach has so far impressed since replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, using his squad depth wisely during their winning streak, and he was delighted to continue it against tough opposition.
"10-0 is something. It's kind of a magic number, right?" Atkinson said.
"I was worried about tonight because the Warriors are champions. That surprised me, how ready we were, how hungry we were. 10-0 is really something for our team."
Atkison previously spent three years as an assistant coach to Steve Kerr at the Warriors before moving to Cleveland.
The Cavs ended Golden State's five-game winning streak on Friday, but Kerr was full of praise for the way his former colleague has transformed the Cavs so far.
"This was a great job to get, just like mine was 10 years ago," Kerr said.
"Now you're just tweaking things and seeing where you can get better on the margins rather than trying to grow something organically. It's a perfect spot and Kenny has taken advantage.
"[They're] clearly one of the best teams in the league."