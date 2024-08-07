NBA: Jalen Brunson Named First New York Knicks Captain Since 2019

He is the team's first captain in six years, with Lance Thomas the last in the 2018-19 season, and the 36th overall.
Brunson has established himself in the team since arriving in 2022, helping the team to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in both seasons since leaving the Dallas Mavericks.
He averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 35.4 minutes in 77 games in the regular season.
Brunson also became the first player in NBA history to score at least 40 points and get at least five assists in four consecutive playoff games.
"The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history, and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain," said Knicks president Leon Rose.
"Jalen is a natural-born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his team-mates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York."
Brunson earned his first All-Star nod last season and finished fifth in the voting for the NBA MVP award.