Other Sports

NBA Finals, Game 1 Preview: Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Expected To Return Against Dallas Mavericks

Porzingis had sustained a right calf strain in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 29 after averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds in the first three meetings

Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis
info_icon

The Boston Celtics are expected to get starting center Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup on Thursday when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (More Sports News)

Porzingis sustained a right calf strain in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 29 after averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds in the first three meetings.

Al Horford moved into the starting lineup after Porzingis went down and averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 10 games as Boston went 9-1 to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards last June, and the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 57 games for Boston this season.

Porzingis spent part of three seasons with Dallas before being traded to Washington in February 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  2. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  3. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  4. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  5. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Max O'Dowd Stars As NED Beat NEP By Six Wickets In Dallas
  2. NEP Vs NED, T20 World Cup: Max O'Dowd The Hero As Netherlands Beat Nepal By Six Wickets In Dallas
  3. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: First Abandoned Game - Only 10 Overs Played In 5 Hours Amidst Rain Delays
  4. Pakistan Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11: When And Where To Watch
  5. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Wins - ENG Vs SCO Becomes First Abandoned Game Of Tournament
World News
  1. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  2. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  3. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  4. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  5. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights