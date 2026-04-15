‘Saare Dhurandhar Hi Hein’: Naveen, Ashu Walking Arduous Asian Games Road Via India Camps

Summary of this article
First preparatory camp for India men's kabaddi players held in Bellary from March 27 to April 2
More national camps to follow before final squad is announced
Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik talk about team combination, fitness, women's kabaddi and much more
The journey to Aichi–Nagoya for Asian Games 2026 is formally underway for Indian kabaddi, with the first preparatory camp done and dusted. A 45-strong men’s probables group underwent strength and conditioning (S&C) training at Bellary’s Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) from March 27 to April 2, and now awaits the announcement of further camps before the final squad is selected.
These national camps offer a unique allure-cum-challenge to players. While the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams have junior, budding talents rubbing shoulders with the stars every year, the country’s creme de la creme congregates at the India sessions.
“Ismein toh saare dhurandhar hi hein (Here it’s only the top players),” is how Naveen Kumar, 2023 Asiad gold medallist, puts it. The hard work is same in both cases though, he is quick to point out.
To strengthen their candidature for the Asian Games, which are in September, the probables have to compete with each other. The camps serve as a platform for that, as also for fitness training and addition of new skills.
“Initially, we have a heavy workload as part of the preparations but once the event draws closer, it is reduced to keep the body fresh. Our trainers, S&C coaches manage that load,” Naveen tells Outlook. The goal for all players remains the same, of course: getting that gold medal for the country.
The other key purpose of the camps is honing the players’ coordination. Ashu Malik, who led Dabang Delhi to the PKL title in season 12, deems that collaborative rapport as the most important aspect of the game.
“It’s a team sport and without a good combination, we cannot even win the smallest of matches, let alone big ones in the Asian Games. At the IIS camp and other future ones, the coordination between the players will be stressed upon the most,” Ashu says.
“That’s the primary reason for holding camps in the first place – to work on the interplay of right corner-left corner and two covers, and the raiders similarly. We can only win the gold when the team plays as one unit,” he adds.
A 14-member squad is expected to be picked for the Games. To make a good team, Naveen chimes in, “you need to cover all bases”, having strong players on both corners. “Coaches will select those who perform the best and look fittest.”
For the 26-year-old Naveen, son of a Haryana roadways driver and stay-at-home mother, the motivation to excel stems from his humble beginnings in the Bhaini Kungar village of Haryana’s Bhiwani district.
“God has given me a lot. I rose from limited means to this stage. If God brought me here, He will take me forward as well. My job is to work hard. Getting a gold medal for India was a proud moment, but I want to do more for the country. Age is still on my side.”
Ashu is equally philosophical, when asked about how he manages to retain mental and emotional balance amid the highs of wins and lows of defeats. “The game is like your fingers, sometimes up, sometimes down. Your job is to practice consistently and not let negativity creep in.”
He elaborates: “It has happened with me in the past when I was out of form and not happy with my performance at all. But you need to control your mind, rectify mistakes and focus on practice on a daily basis. After 3-4 months, you’d have regained form and perhaps even bettered it. When your game is down, don’t take it to heart and never entertain thoughts of leaving the game.”
Future Of Women’s Kabaddi
Naveen feels there’s equal affinity for kabaddi among girls and boys. “You go to any local tournament and you will see that.” Yet, the men’s league is growing leaps and bounds while one for women is still awaited.
“They had one season, but not sure why it stopped. It’s not in our control. I appeal that the league should be run for women as well, so that they get the opportunities to shine and bring pride to their families. They’re already bagging gold medals at the international stage anyway,” the raider says.
Ashu agrees with him, adding that the sport would grow with a women’s kabaddi league. “More young talent would sprout there as well; people would watch, recognize them more. It would also help change mindsets, as those who otherwise discouraged girls from taking up the sport might relent upon seeing the laurels on offer.”
Hobbies And Personal Goals
When not on the mat or training, Naveen plays volleyball, badminton, and does a bit of yoga as well. The reason for enjoying those sports is their likeness to kabaddi in terms of body movement.
“You have to move in the direction of the ball, just like defenders and raiders have to quickly go from front to back and left to right. The skills are somewhat similar in volleyball and hence it is enjoyable. Badminton also helps improve our reach while navigating the shuttle.”
He also reads books for mental tranquility. “Lord Krishna’s message of focusing on hard work and not worrying about results in the Bhagvad Gita is applicable for us too. The harder we work, the more we will be rewarded by God. There’s no point thinking much about other things; happiness and sorrow are a part of life.”
With the increased use of mobile phones affecting athletes too, reading books after practice helps the Haryana Steelers mainstay get good sleep. As for Ashu, he likes to go on hilly trips with his 4-5 village friends to rejuvenate.
In a sport like kabaddi, players’ goals are generally tied inextricably with those of the team, and that is the case for the 24-year-old Ashu. “I wish to perform well and help the Indian team win gold at all the upcoming international events like World Cup, Asian Championships and Asian Games.” Naveen, meanwhile, aims to “never be satisfied”. He wants to “keep working hard and always give 100% for the country”.
Family support plays a huge role in that for Naveen. “Mummy papa ka toh pyaar hota hi hai (Parents always love you), nobody can replicate that. Their advice is to work hard and stay injury-free.”
If you stay fit and fine, his parents say, ‘We are happy. Just drop in to meet us in the village whenever you get time.’
Ashu’s parents ask him to play with a free mind. “They enjoy my matches and call me afterwards. If I lose, they don’t let me get upset and motivate me and if I win, they rejoice along with me.”
When was the first Asian Games-preparatory training camp of Indian women's and men's kabaddi teams held?
The first Asian Games-preparatory training camp of Indian women's and men's kabaddi teams was held from March 27, 2026 to April 2.
Where was the national training camp held?
The national training camp was held at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.
When and where will the 2026 Asian Games be held?
The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.