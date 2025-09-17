Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Pakistan Star Aims To Join Neeraj Chopra In Tokyo Worlds Finals

Arshad Nadeem in World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Catch the live play-by-play updates from the men’s javelin throw qualification Group B event in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 17

Outlook Sports Desk
Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates World Athletics Championships 2025
File photo of Arshad Nadeem competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Welcome to the live coverage of the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 17. The group will be headlined by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who announced himself with his record-breaking 92.97m throw in the Paris 2024 Olympics. He will face India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, along with Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and others. The automatic qualifying mark is 84.50m. Follow the live updates from the World Athletics Championships javelin throw event right here.
Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Where To Watch?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels. However, there will be no dedicated javelin throw feed for Group B qualifiers.

Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Group B Start List

Order Name PB SB Rank
1 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 92.97 86.4 2
2 Anderson Peters (GRN) 93.07 85.64 3
3 Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (BRA) 91 91 7
4 Julius Yego (KEN) 92.72 84.51 5
5 Curtis Thompson (USA) 87.76 87.76 10
6 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) 86.5 86.5 12
7 Lars Anthony Flaming (PAR) 81.56 81.56 42
8 Eemil Porvari (FIN) 82.69 81.55 32
9 Martin Konecny (CZE) 80.59 80.59 35
10 Simon Wieland (SUI) 81.29 81.29 25
11 Oliver Helander (FIN) 89.83 83.97 8
12 Cameron Mcentyre (AUS) 82.35 82.35 27
13 Rohit Yadav (IND) 83.65 83.65 41
14 Gen Naganuma (JPN) 80.58 80.58 40
15 Marcin Krukowski (POL) 89.55 84.39 26
16 Yash Vir Singh (IND) 82.57 82.57 34
17 Artur Felfner (UKR) 84.32 81.14 22
18 Douw Smit (RSA) 84.12 84.12 18

Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog covering Arshad Nadeem in today’s World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin throw qualifiers. The event is scheduled for 5:15 PM IST, subject to adjustments based on preceding events. Stay tuned for updates from Tokyo!

Published At:
