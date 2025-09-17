Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Pakistan Star Aims To Join Neeraj Chopra In Tokyo Worlds Finals

Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Where To Watch?
The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels. However, there will be no dedicated javelin throw feed for Group B qualifiers.
Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Group B Start List
|Order
|Name
|PB
|SB
|Rank
|1
|Arshad Nadeem (PAK)
|92.97
|86.4
|2
|2
|Anderson Peters (GRN)
|93.07
|85.64
|3
|3
|Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (BRA)
|91
|91
|7
|4
|Julius Yego (KEN)
|92.72
|84.51
|5
|5
|Curtis Thompson (USA)
|87.76
|87.76
|10
|6
|Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI)
|86.5
|86.5
|12
|7
|Lars Anthony Flaming (PAR)
|81.56
|81.56
|42
|8
|Eemil Porvari (FIN)
|82.69
|81.55
|32
|9
|Martin Konecny (CZE)
|80.59
|80.59
|35
|10
|Simon Wieland (SUI)
|81.29
|81.29
|25
|11
|Oliver Helander (FIN)
|89.83
|83.97
|8
|12
|Cameron Mcentyre (AUS)
|82.35
|82.35
|27
|13
|Rohit Yadav (IND)
|83.65
|83.65
|41
|14
|Gen Naganuma (JPN)
|80.58
|80.58
|40
|15
|Marcin Krukowski (POL)
|89.55
|84.39
|26
|16
|Yash Vir Singh (IND)
|82.57
|82.57
|34
|17
|Artur Felfner (UKR)
|84.32
|81.14
|22
|18
|Douw Smit (RSA)
|84.12
|84.12
|18
Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog covering Arshad Nadeem in today’s World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin throw qualifiers. The event is scheduled for 5:15 PM IST, subject to adjustments based on preceding events. Stay tuned for updates from Tokyo!