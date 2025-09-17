Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Pakistan Star Aims To Join Neeraj Chopra In Tokyo Worlds Finals

File photo of Arshad Nadeem competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Welcome to the live coverage of the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 17. The group will be headlined by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who announced himself with his record-breaking 92.97m throw in the Paris 2024 Olympics. He will face India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, along with Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and others. The automatic qualifying mark is 84.50m. Follow the live updates from the World Athletics Championships javelin throw event right here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2025, 04:54:04 pm IST Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Where To Watch? The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels. However, there will be no dedicated javelin throw feed for Group B qualifiers.

17 Sept 2025, 04:38:27 pm IST Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Group B Start List Order Name PB SB Rank 1 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 92.97 86.4 2 2 Anderson Peters (GRN) 93.07 85.64 3 3 Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (BRA) 91 91 7 4 Julius Yego (KEN) 92.72 84.51 5 5 Curtis Thompson (USA) 87.76 87.76 10 6 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) 86.5 86.5 12 7 Lars Anthony Flaming (PAR) 81.56 81.56 42 8 Eemil Porvari (FIN) 82.69 81.55 32 9 Martin Konecny (CZE) 80.59 80.59 35 10 Simon Wieland (SUI) 81.29 81.29 25 11 Oliver Helander (FIN) 89.83 83.97 8 12 Cameron Mcentyre (AUS) 82.35 82.35 27 13 Rohit Yadav (IND) 83.65 83.65 41 14 Gen Naganuma (JPN) 80.58 80.58 40 15 Marcin Krukowski (POL) 89.55 84.39 26 16 Yash Vir Singh (IND) 82.57 82.57 34 17 Artur Felfner (UKR) 84.32 81.14 22 18 Douw Smit (RSA) 84.12 84.12 18