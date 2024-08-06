Other Sports

Manu Bhaker's Coach Jaspal Rana Could Return To NRAI Fold After Paris Olympics Success

Rana, who has his own way of working with the shooters, and the people heading the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) over the years, have not been the best of friends owing to their different approaches

2024 Summer Olympics: Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana
Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Jaspal Rana's contributions behind Manu Bhaker's remarkable transformation into a double Olympic medallist will not go unnoticed as the national shooting federation mulls bringing the Dronacharya Awardee coach back into its fold. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Rana, who has his own way of working with the shooters, and the people heading the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) over the years, have not been the best of friends owing to their different approaches.

But now, old "issues have been resolved", said Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who has been heading the NRAI since former president Raninder Singh quit the post under the sports code.

Mathias Boe, the driving force behind the success of Satwik & Chirag, has decided to quit from his coaching duties. - X/India_AllSports
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Satwik-Chirag's Coach Mathias Boe Hangs Up His Coaching Boots - Here's Why

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After his hugely successful second stint as Manu's personal coach, Rana could get a job in the Indian shooting setup next. Three years after a fallout between the two, there are now talks that he could be made a high performance director or the national pistol coach.

The legendary shooter had earlier served as the junior national pistol coach, overseeing the progress of the likes of Bhaker and many other young shooters.

"Jaspal has been a personal coach to Manu and he has made a fabulous contribution. I don't think we have ever ignored Jaspal's contributions.

"There were some issues earlier, obviously they have been resolved, he has been working with Manu for the last so many months, and this has been with the consent and approval of the NRAI," said Singh Deo, the senior vice president at NRAI.

"So it's going to be a team work, we will talk about how to take things forward," the top federation official added.

India's Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 25m pistol medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Paris Games 2024: Manu Bhaker Set To Be IND's Flagbearer In Closing Ceremony - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rana, who has recently revealed that he is without a stable job for the last three years, has been showered with accolades since Manu began her campaign in Paris with a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol competition. That made her India's first woman shooter to win a medal at Olympics.

The 22-year-old then combined with Sarabjot Singh to shoot a bronze in the air pistol mixed team event, which made her the first athlete in Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Manu then came close to winning an unprecedented third in the 25m pistol event, only to be denied in the shoot-off for bronze.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian to win a medal in the gruelling 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Games, as the country exorcised the ghosts of their forgettable, medal-less outings in the previous editions in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

"We have had three medals, unprecedented so far, we have had another four finalists, that means a total of seven finalists, total number of 22 quotas, largest ever Indian contingent 21 members participating, and we missed by four medals by a whisker.

"For the first time we came to the final of the shotgun mixed team skeet event on a fabulous day, in a fabulous event," Singh Deo said, summing up the performance.

Two days after Raninder and Rana said the young shooters are not benefitting from the Khelo India project, Singh Deo said they will try to hold discussions with the government regarding the junior program.

The NRAI's junior program had to be scrapped to make way for the central government-run Khelo India Games.

"Junior program is very much on the agenda, we need to take up with the government. All the shooters here are products of the junior program and we need to work with the government to ensure that we have the correct participation in junior program," Singh De said.

Speaking on the gradual rise of Asian shooters in skeet events, historically a domain of the Italians and Americans, he said, "This bronze medal match was between India and China and we missed it by one bird. It's been a fabulous contest, I think you can't ignore Asia for any kind of shooting irrespective of whether it's rifle, pistol or shotgun."

Asked about the plans for the near future, he said, "We have to do a review of what has worked for us, we also need to understand what we need to do better. All these discussions, contact review and all will happen after review."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  2. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  3. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  4. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  5. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
Football News
  1. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  3. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  4. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
  5. Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs