Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ace Shooter Manu Bhaker Set To Be India's Flagbearer In Closing Ceremony - Report

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on August 11

Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 10m air pistol. AP Photo
India's Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 25m pistol medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
info_icon

India's star shooter Manu Bhaker, won two bronze medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, has been selected to be the country's flagbearer for the closing ceremony. As per reports, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has chosen Bhaker to be the women's flagbearer for the ceremony. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

"Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour," an IOA official told PTI.

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana had earlier said it would be an honour to be India's as flag bearer.

Manu Bhaker is the first Indian post-independence with multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker Admits Being 'Really Nervous' During Women's 25m Pistol Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to," Manu had told PTI.

IOA has not named a male flag bearer yet but are likely announce one in the coming days. The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on August 11.

Manu had opened India's medal account at the ongoing Games by winning a bronze in individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal.

She then joined forces with Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

Her feat at the Paris Olympics has placed her alongside some top Olympians with multiple medals - PV Sindhu (silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020), and Sushil Kumar who won a bronze in wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and London 2012 Olympics.

