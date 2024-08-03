Badminton

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Satwik-Chirag's Coach Mathias Boe Hangs Up His Coaching Boots - Here's Why

Boe, who is also married to Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, coached the world no 5 men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag

Mathias Boe, the numero uno coach for India's men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has announced that he has quit coaching. Boe, who was a silver medallist at 2012 London Olympics, announced this news on his Instagram. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

“For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not Going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least,” the 43-year-old said in an emotional post.

“I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man.”

Boe, who is also married to Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, coached the world no 5 men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag, who made a surprise exit in the quarter-finals as they lost 12-21, 21-14, 21-16 to the third-ranked Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

The former world number 1 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - File/BAI via Badminton Photo
Paris Olympics 2024: Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty Lose In Badminton Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals

BY PTI

Boe even had some heartfelt words for the Indian duo. He said, “I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for.

“I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be.

“But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart.

“You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future.”

Boe also wished the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India in his post.

