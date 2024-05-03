Other Sports

Maekyung Open: Chawrasia Top Indian Tied 13th Place In Korea

SSP Chawrasia was among only two Indians to make the cut this week in Korea. The other one was Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-71) and he was tied 42nd

Advertisement

Indian Golfer SSP Chawrasia
info_icon

India's SSP Chawrasia (Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia), who is winless on the Asian Tour since 2017, shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 to rise to tied 13th at the halfway stage of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Friday. (More Sports News)

Chawrasia, who shot 1-over 72 in the first round is now 3-under and up from overnight tied 52nd.

Chawrasia was among only two Indians to make the cut this week in Korea. The other one was Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-71) and he was tied 42nd.

Among the remaining three, Shiv Kapur (75-69) missed the cut by one shot, while S Chikkarangapa (71-77) was way off in tied 104th, and Karandeep Kochhar (78-79) was even further behind in tied 129th.

Advertisement

Chawrasia started from the 10th and birdied the 11th and the 18th and then added two more birdies on second and ninth.

Thailand's Chonlatit Chuenboonngam upstaged the favoured home stars from Korea to take the halfway lead after shooting the lowest round of the week so far.

Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri At Tokyo Olympics - null
Liv Golf League: Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Starts With 70, Lies 29th In Singapore

BY PTI

His brilliant bogey-free nine-under-par 62 featured eagles on two of the par fours and was one short of the 23-year-old course record. He shot nine-under and with his first round 71, he was 9-under and one shot ahead of Koreans Kyungnam Kang, the first-round leader, and Hongtaek Kim.

Advertisement

Chonlatit also missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five ninth, which was his 18th as he began on 10, to narrowly miss matching Chinese Taipei's Chung Chun-Hsing's course record, set way back in 2001.

Kang carded a 69 and Kim a 65, while their compatriot Yubin Jang, a member of Korea's gold medal winning Asian Games team last year, is another stroke back following a 69.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates