Other Sports

Liv Golf League: Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Starts With 70, Lies 29th In Singapore

Anirban Lahiri was way behind in T-29th place as Sebastian Munoz produced his best round of the 2024 season to take the first-round lead.

Advertisement

Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri At Tokyo Olympics
info_icon

Anirban Lahiri had a disappointing start with 1-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Singapore. The only Indian in the LIV League had five birdies against four bogeys. (More Sports News)

Lahiri was way behind in T-29th place as Sebastian Munoz produced his best round of the 2024 season to take the first-round lead.

Indian Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar. - Ian Walton/Asian Tour
Paris Olympics 2024: IND Golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma Hope To Be Each Other's Support

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Munoz's 6-under 65 at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course put him one shot ahead of six players -- Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale and Abraham Ancer.

Advertisement

Another eight players are two shots behind, including Joaquin Niemann, the current Individual points leader.

Top gun Jon Rahm (69) was T-22, while Cameron Smith (71) was T-35 and Phil Mickelson (72) was T-41.

In the team standings, Fireballs and Smash share the lead at 11-under, with three teams just one shot back -– Cleeks, Range Goats and Stinger GC.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary', Says Rahul; PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates