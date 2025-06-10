Other Sports

Sparks 81-89 Valkyries, WNBA: Golden State Get Past Los Angeles In Overtime

Carla Leite added 15 points for Golden State Valkyries and forced overtime by converting a layup with 25.1 seconds remaining in regulation, that tied the game at 78-78

Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle
Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle celebrates a basket vs. the Los Angeles Sparks on June 9, 2025.
info_icon

Janelle Salaun scored 21 points and helped the Golden State Valkyries pull away in overtime for an 89-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday.

The expansion Valkyries outscored Los Angeles 11-2 over the final 3:47 of overtime to record their second consecutive victory. Golden State (4-5) was coming off an impressive 95-68 rout of the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride reacts after a basket vs. the Dallas Wings on June 8, 2025. - null
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx Top Dallas Wings To Stay Unbeaten; Washington Mystics Thrash Connecticut Sun

BY Stats Perform

Salaun added eight rebounds to help Golden State earn a 49-34 advantage on the glass. The Valkyries also received 18 points and 11 rebounds from Kayla Thornton and a 14-point, 13-rebound effort from Temi Fagbenle.

Los Angeles (3-7), which had snapped a three-game losing streak with Friday's win over the Dallas Wings, was led by Kelsey Plum's 24 points and seven assists and Dearica Hamby's 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Sparks held a 79-78 edge entering the final four minutes of overtime, but Veronica Burton put the Valkyries ahead with a layup before feeding Thornton for a short hook shot that extended Golden State's lead to three with three minutes to go.

Plum countered with a jumper to bring Los Angeles closer, but Salaun put back Fagbenie's missed attempt and Thornton followed with a game-sealing 3-pointer that gave Golden State an 87-81 advantage with 38.6 seconds left.

Carla Leite added 15 points for Golden State and forced overtime by converting a layup with 25.1 remaining in regulation that tied the game at 78-78. Plum had given the Sparks a two-point lead moments prior by knocking down one of her four 3-pointers for the game.

PHOTOS

