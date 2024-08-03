Other Sports

Leon Marchand's Golden Reign - Four Golds, New OLY Record At Paris Olympics 2024

Leon Marchand touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds, just missing Ryan Lochte's 13-year-old world mark

Leon Marchand Paris Olympics 2024 Swimming Event AP Photo
FILE - Leon Marchand of France celebrates after winning the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Marchand has drawn comparisons to Michael Phelps, a link that was only strengthened by Phelps’ longtime coach, Bob Bowman, overseeing the 22-year-old’s rise to prominence. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
info_icon

Léon Marchand completed his dominating run through the Paris Olympics, capturing his fourth swimming gold with another runaway victory in the 200-meter individual medley Friday night. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 22-year-old French star left no doubt he'll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country. He touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds, just missing Ryan Lochte's 13-year-old world mark.

That was about the only thing he didn't accomplish at La Defense Arena, where he had previously won the 400 IM, 200 butterly and 200 backstroke — the latter two about two hours apart in the same night.

Before Marchand's triumph, Cameron McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown won more gold for Australia.

McEvoy touched first in the 50 freestyle, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming's most frantic event. McKeown followed with a victory in the 200 backstroke to become the first female swimmer to sweep the back at two straight Summer Games.

McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these games, and McKeown quickly boosted her country's total to a leading seven golds overall.

McEvoy made it from one end of the pool to the other in 21.25, edging Benjamin Proud of Britain by five-hundredths of a second. Florent Manaudou of France thrilled the home crowd by taking the bronze in 21.56.

The final version of the AIN flag assigned by the IOC on 19 March 2024. - null
AIN Masks Identity Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024

BY Associated Press

Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, finished sixth in 21.61.

McKeown rallied again, just as he did in the 100 backstroke, to chase down perennial American runner-up Regan Smith. The winning time was an Olympic-record of 2:03.73, breaking the mark that Missy Franklin set at the 2012 London Games.

Smith touched in 2:04.26 for the fifth silver medal of her career, to go along with a single bronze. She had yet to win gold.

The bronze went to Canada's Kylie Masse in 2:05.57.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri Delivers Honest Opinion On India's Olympics 'Reality' - Video
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  2. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
  3. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure, Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  4. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
World News
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI