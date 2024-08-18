Other Sports

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Events, Top Athletes - All You Need To Know

Several stars from the Paris Olympics, including Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo will be participating in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024. Here's all the details

A glimpse from the Diamond League 2024 Monaco.
Following the excitement of the Paris Olympics, the Lausanne Diamond League is set to captivate the track and field world. Featuring stars from Paris 2024, the event will kick off on August 21, Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The Diamond League is an annual series of track and field competitions held across various global venues. In 2024, the series features 15 events throughout the season.

The Lausanne leg of the Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, was previously one of the five IAAF Super Grand Prix events. However, now it comes under the Diamond League series.

Several stars from the Paris Olympics, including Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be participating with the aim of clinching the top spot. In his last appearance at the Diamond League in 2023, Chopra earned a silver medal.

The Indian thrower missed out on the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, a good show in Lausanne will earn him a spot in the top six throwers who will qualify for the Diamond League final to be held in Brusells September 13-14, 2024.

Currently, Chopra is in fourth place in the 2024 Diamond League men's javelin throw rankings with seven points, trailing Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (14 points), Anderson Peters of Grenada (13 points), and Julian Weber of Germany (8 points).

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, will also be competing in Lausanne. The 200m Paris Olympics champion Letsile Tebogo will also seek the diamond crown.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Events And Schedule:

Day 1 - August 21, Wednesday

  • Men's Pole Vault - 9:30 pm IST

Day 2 - August 22, Thursday

  • 100m B Heats Women Heat C - 9:50 pm

  • 100m B Heats Women Heat B - 9:55 pm

  • 100 B Heats Women Heat A - 10:00 pm

  • 1500m B Men - 10:10 p.m.

  • Handisport Long Jump Men - 10:15 pm

  • 800m B Women- 10:18 pm

  • 400m B Men - 10:26 p.m. IST

  • 1000m Boys - 11:34 p.m. IST

  • 1000m Girls - 11:42 p.m. IST

  • 5x80m Youth Mixed - 11:50 p.m. IST

  • 400m Women - 12:09 a.m. IST (next day)

  • Shot Put Women - 12:15 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 200m Women - 12:22 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 400m Men - 12:34 a.m. IST (next day)

  • High Jump Women - 12:40 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 800m Men - 12:42 a.m. IST (next day)

  • Long Jump Men - 12:50 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 100m Hurdles Women - 12:53 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 1500m Men - 1:03 a.m. IST (next day)

  • Javelin Throw Men - 1:12 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 100m Women - 1:14 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 3000m Women - 1:22 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 110m Hurdles Men - 1:30 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 800m Women - 1:39 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 400m Hurdles Women - 1:51 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 200m Men - 2:02 a.m. IST (next day)

  • 4x100m Women - 2:12 a.m. IST (next day)

Where to watch Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

The live streaming details of the Lusanne Diamong League 2024 in India is not available at the moment, it will be updated soon. However, the event will be available to watch on Peacock, NBC Sports and other websites.

