Other Sports

World Boxing Supports Creation Of Breakaway Asian Confederation

The announcement comes after most member federations of the existing Asian Boxing Confederation voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association to join World Boxing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
national member federations at World Boxing.
Officials representing national member federations at World Boxing. Photo: X/World Boxing
info_icon

World Boxing has endorsed the formation of a newly established breakaway Asian boxing confederation, aimed at representing and promoting boxing across the continent. (More Sports News)

The announcement comes after majority of the member federations (25 out of 36) of the existing Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) once again voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the World Boxing during an Extraordinary Congress in Bangkok on Saturday.

Mc Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh and others at an event promoting sports development in Rajasthan. - Special Arrangement
Boxing Legend MC Mary Kom Wants To Inspire '1,000 Champions' Like Herself

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the wake of this vote, ASBC President Pichai Chunhavajira and Secretary General Ali Salameh resigned from their positions.

Thailand's Chunhavajira soon revealed plans for creating a new Asian boxing governing body under the aegis of World Boxing.

World Boxing expressed its support on its official 'X' account, stating, "We welcome news that a group of National Federations in Asia will set-up a new Confederation aligned to World Boxing. We thank Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira of the Thailand Boxing Association for his strong leadership on this issue & his commitment to Olympic boxing #TimeForWorldBoxing."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had stripped the IBA of Olympic recognition over "financial transparency and governance" last year.

It has time and again reiterated its threat to leave boxing out of the 2028 Olympics if national federations continue to align themselves with the suspended IBA.

World Boxing, the breakaway body founded last year, has also been given time until early 2025 to do the needful in order to gain provisional recognition from IOC and ensure boxing's inclusion in the LA Games.

World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst hailed this development as a “historic moment” in the sport's evolution.

"I welcome the decision to establish the new Asian Confederation, which will operate as part of @RealWorldBoxing. This historic day marks a new era in the development of our sport in this region, which boasts a rich tradition in boxing," he wrote on X.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the former ASBC President, Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, for his support, and to the presidents of the Asian National Boxing Federations for sharing our common mission to preserve boxing within the Olympic Movement."

World Boxing currently has 55 members.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  3. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  4. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  5. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here