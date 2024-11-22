Other Sports

Lakers 118 - 119 Magic, NBA: Redick Laments 'Small Things' As Hosts' Unbeaten Home Run Ended By Orlando

The Lakers had been on course for an eighth home win in a row when taking a 118-114 lead with 27 seconds of the contest to go

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick
JJ Redick accepts the "small things" cost the Los Angeles Lakers as their unbeaten home run was ended by the Orlando Magic on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Franz Wagner scored a 3-pointer inside the final two-and-a-half seconds to earn the Magic a 119-118 win at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers had been on course for an eighth home win in a row when taking a 118-114 lead with 27 seconds of the contest to go.

Anthony Davis missed two free throws after the Magic had cut the deficit to two points, which Wagner took advantage of in a dramatic finale.

Reflecting on the defeat for his side, which leaves the Lakers 10-5 for the season, Redick said: "I'd have to go back and re-watch every possession there in the last couple of minutes.

"I didn't love the thought process and the mindset when Wagner hit the three. Overall, I felt comfortable with our execution up until the missed free throws and the Wagner three."

On the game-winning moment from Wagner, Redick added: "We talk all the time about our isos. We don't want to allow threes in isos, especially late in the game. It could have been a little bit better. Small things."

The Magic improved to 10-7 to stay fourth in the Eastern Conference, with this a seventh win in eight games. 

"It was big-time," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of his side's most impressive win of the season thus far. "They missed the free throw, which makes it a two-point game. 

"[Wagner] comes down, doesn't have to rush it, lines it up. That's the thing, we work on those spacing situations, those shots. He works on those shots. He's not afraid of big moments, and that's what we've asked him to do."

Wagner scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists for the Magic, while Jalen Suggs added 23 points and Moritz Wagner had a season-high 19.

"I was a little mad I missed the first [three-point attempt], so I was glad I got another shot," Wagner said post-game.

"They were set up pretty well, so I didn't really see any driving lane. The one before felt really good. In those moments, you don't really think too much, but I guess I made a good call.

"Down two, you never just want to settle for a shot, but the way they were playing me... I do work on my off-the-dribble three a lot, and you work on it for those moments. I stepped into it with confidence and I felt really good."

