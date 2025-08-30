Kshitij Naveed Kaul Wins Kolar Open Golf, Strengthens PGTI Standing

Kshitij Naveed Kaul finished with a total of 279 (-9) to secure the title
Shaurya Bhattacharya (-7) and Dhruv Sheoran (-4) completed the top three
Defending champion Manu Gandas ended tied for 9th, while Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya shared fourth
Kshitij Naveed Kaul won the Kolar Open 2025 powered by Zion Hills Golf County, finishing with a total of 279 (-9) after a final-round 65 at Zion Hills.
Kaul, who began the day in contention, played a composed round that featured accurate approach shots and steady putting to secure the title.
Shaurya Bhattacharya (281, -7) finished second after a consistent week, while Dhruv Sheoran (284, -4) closed with a five-under 67 to take third. Honey Baisoya (285, -3) and Olympian Udayan Mane (285, -3) shared fourth place, followed by Nepal’s Subash Tamang (286, -2) in fifth and Tapendra Ghai (287, -1) in sixth.
Defending champion Manu Gandas (289, +1) placed inside the top 10, while Akshay Sharma (290, +2) made late progress on the final day. Umed Kumar, Mohd Azhar, Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja, and Manoj S all tied for 10th at 291 (+3). Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (292, +4) was 14th, with Italy’s Michele Ortolani (293, +5) and India’s Jairaj Singh Sandhu (293, +5) sharing 15th.
The event underlined the challenge of the Zion Hills Golf County course, with its fairways, bunkers, and water hazards testing players throughout. Kaul’s win also boosts his standing on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Order of Merit as the season progresses.