Other Sports

'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan, who has taken the internet by ”storm"

X/GatorsTF
Parvej Khan Photo: X/GatorsTF
info_icon

Parvej Khan is the new king! The boy from a nondescript village in the Nuh district, the erstwhile Mewat, is setting the tracks on fire in the far way Americas. An impressed Anand Mahindra hailed the youngster. (More Sports News)

The Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson praised 19-year-old Parvej Khan's win at the SEC Championships 2024 as he posted the video on his feed.

Mahindra wrote, "Pure Josh & Chutzpah. I had not heard of him till I saw this clip. "But I hope his capability & his confidence is a glimpse into the future of Indian Track & Field!

The video shared by him was of Khan 'running ahead of his competitors with ease'.

Indian track athlete Parvej Khan. - X/CitiusMag
Who Is NCAA Participant Parvej Khan - All You Need To Know About Haryana-Born Track Athlete

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The video shared was from the SEC Championships 2024 wherein Khan was part of and won gold in 1500m and bronze in 800m, respectively. "Khan's time of 3:44.98 was the top qualifying time in the field...," Gators Track and Field & Cross Country said in a post.

Earlier in March this year, Khan had finished seventh in the one-mile track event final in one of the NCAA Championships events. He had clocked 4:03:05, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event at the NCAA Championships.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Case Against Cop From Navi Mumbai For Abetting His Wife's Suicide
  2. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  3. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  4. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
  5. EAM Jaishankar Calls For 'High-Quality Capabilities' For India To Stand Out In A Competitive World
Entertainment News
  1. Joel Edgerton Says He Lost Out On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Role As He Didn't Understand Film's Tone
  2. Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'
  3. Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories
  4. Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places
  5. Demi Lovato Shares Selfie With Fiance Jutes With Motivational Sticky Notes
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  3. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
  4. NBA Playoff Wrap: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Leads In Conference Semi-Finals
  5. IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary
World News
  1. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
  2. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  3. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  4. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  5. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail