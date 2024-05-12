Parvej Khan is the new king! The boy from a nondescript village in the Nuh district, the erstwhile Mewat, is setting the tracks on fire in the far way Americas. An impressed Anand Mahindra hailed the youngster. (More Sports News)
The Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson praised 19-year-old Parvej Khan's win at the SEC Championships 2024 as he posted the video on his feed.
Mahindra wrote, "Pure Josh & Chutzpah. I had not heard of him till I saw this clip. "But I hope his capability & his confidence is a glimpse into the future of Indian Track & Field!
The video shared by him was of Khan 'running ahead of his competitors with ease'.
The video shared was from the SEC Championships 2024 wherein Khan was part of and won gold in 1500m and bronze in 800m, respectively. "Khan's time of 3:44.98 was the top qualifying time in the field...," Gators Track and Field & Cross Country said in a post.
Earlier in March this year, Khan had finished seventh in the one-mile track event final in one of the NCAA Championships events. He had clocked 4:03:05, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event at the NCAA Championships.