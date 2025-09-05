Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2025: Titans Break Through For First Win Of Season

Telugu Titans finally opened their account in the Pro Kabaddi League, edging past defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-32 in a gripping contest to secure their first win of the season

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2025 Match Report
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2025: Glimpses from the match. Photo: PKL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Telugu Titans defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-32 to register their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League season

  • Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda scored eight points each, while Ajit Pawar’s High Five proved crucial; Nitin Kumar Dhankar’s 13 went in vain

  • Hooda’s raids and a late Super Raid from Vijay sealed Titans’ maiden win of the season and their first in seven matches against the Panthers

Telugu Titans clinched their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League season with a 37-32 triumph over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday.

Skipper Vijay Malik and raider Bharat Hooda's eight points each and Ajit Pawar's High Five helped the Telugu Titans grab two points even as Nitin Kumar Dhankar's 13 points went in vain.

Telugu Titans managed to edge ahead 7-5, with their defence holding firm and denying their opponents' raiders much room to operate.

Hooda stamped his authority on the contest with impactful raids. He sent Ronak Singh and Meetu to the bench in a two-point strike and followed it up with another successful raid that dismissed Sahil Satpal.

The Panthers, however, found a spark in defence when Rawal executed a brilliant Super Tackle on Hooda, briefly swinging momentum back their way.

However, Hooda's sharp raiding ensured the Titans held on to a slender lead, keeping the pressure firmly on the two-time champions.

The third phase of the contest saw the Panthers push hard to reduce the deficit, with Nitin leading their charge.

With the match hanging in the balance, Nitin started off the fourth quarter with a Super Raid that reduced the Titans to just one player.

However, in response, Hooda got a Super Raid as well, getting Sahil Satpal and Reza Mirbagheri, along with a bonus point.

As the match entered the final three minutes, Nitin completed his Super 10 with yet another multi-point raid that got Ankit and Avi Duhan. This reduced the deficit to just three points.

But Vijay put the nail on the coffin with a Super Raid, to give Titans' their first victory in seven matches against the two-time champions.

