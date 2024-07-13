Other Sports

ISSF Shotgun Junior World Cup: Indian Shooter Sabeera Haris Bags Bronze - Match Report

Carey Garrison of the US won gold, shooting down 40 targets

Sabeera Haris (right) has bagged the bronze medal in women’s trap event at ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy. Photo: X/@airnewsalerts
Sabeera Haris clinched a bronze medal in women's trap to open India's account in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy on Friday. (More Sports News)

Sabeera shot 29 out of 40 targets in the final to finish behind Sofia Gori of Italy who won silver with 39 hits out of the full quota of 50 targets.

Carey Garrison of the US won gold, shooting down 40 targets.

Sabeera had earlier qualified for the six-shooter final with a score of 113.

In junior women's trap, Bhavya Tripathi shot 102 for a 26th-place finish, while Rajkuwar Ingle was further down in 33rd position with a score of 100.

A man walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall one year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. - (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Paris Olympic Games 2024, Opening Ceremony, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In junior men's trap, Arya Vansh Tyagi missed the title round after going down in a shoot-off for the sixth and last qualifying spot.

He had totalled 119, but missed his second shoot-off target to finish eighth as Eduard Salichs of Spain won the triangular battle and went on to win bronze. Riccardo Mirabile of Italy won gold.

Compatriots Shardul Vihaan and Bakhtyaruddin M Malek shot 115 and 112 to finish 19th and 34th respectively.

