Indian Women Claim 5th Spot, Men Finish 6th In Asian Team Squash Championship

The Indian women's side beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins

India women finished fifth and their men counterparts sixth in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded in Dalian, China, on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The Indian women's side beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins.

However, the men's team lost to South Korea 1-2.

Velavan Senthilkumar recorded a win before Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal went down by narrow margins.

India results:

Men: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Velavan Senthilkumar beat Jeongmin Ryu 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Minwoo Lee 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 8-11); Om Semwal lost to Jooyoung Na 9-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Women: India beat Iran 2-0 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Pooja Arthi Raghu beat Parmin Nekopayantak 11-5, 11-7, 12-10).

