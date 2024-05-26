Other Sports

Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet

Akshdeep, who has already breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 1 hour 20 minutes and 10 seconds, clocked 1:20:52 to finish third. His national record stands at 1:19:38

X | Athletics Federation Of Indian
Indian Walker Akashdeep Singh. Photo: X | Athletics Federation Of Indian
info_icon

National record holder Akshdeep Singh finished a creditable third in the 20km race walk event while three other Indians also ended up in the top 10 at the Zahoracka Dvadsiatka, a World Athletics Race Walking Tour silver level meet, at Borsky Mikulas in Slovakia on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Akshdeep, who has already breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 1 hour 20 minutes and 10 seconds, clocked 1:20:52 to finish third. His national record stands at 1:19:38.

Suraj Panwar (1:21:52) was sixth, while Parmajeet Singh Bisht (1:22:10) and Servin Sebastian (1:22:20) were seventh and ninth respectively. Vikash Singh (1:24:10) and Arshpreet Singh (1:24:23) finished at 15th and 16th respectively.

Servin was unlucky to have been pulled by an official into the penalty box just before last lap. He received two-minute penalty before resuming.

Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds (100m) and 19.19 seconds (200m) at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin have not been threatened ever since. - Photo: X/ @usainbolt
Paris Olympics 2024: 'My Records Are Not Under Threat For Now', Says Usain Bolt

BY PTI

Besides Akshdeep, Vikash, Paramjeet, Suraj and Ram Baboo have also breached the Paris Olympics men's 20km race walk qualifying mark but the Athletics Federation of India will pick only three athletes for the Games.

A country can send only three athletes in a track and field event in the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, Servin Sebastian and Arshpreet Singh's were considered to have breached the Olympic qualifying mark during the National Race Walking championships in Chandigarh in January. But it is now learnt that their timings in that meet has been revised by the AFI and they are yet to qualify for Paris Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drugs Smuggling Module With Arrest Of Seven People, Recovers 5 kg Heroin
  2. Man, Sole Breadwinner Of His Family, Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Local Train Near Mumbai
  3. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  4. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; CM Patel Takes Stock, Gujarat HC To Hear Matter Tomorrow | Updates
  5. Karnataka: 6 Including Child Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Hassan
Entertainment News
  1. Fahmaan Khan: Don’t Think TV Is Not Practical, We Just Dramatise Everything We Show
  2. Karan Wahi Looks Back At ‘Remix’: The First Is Always Special
  3. Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss
  4. When Payal Kapadia Led 131-Day FTII Student Protest Against Yudhishtir Of 'Mahabharat'
  5. Huma Qureshi Advises Brands That Spend Money Sending People To Cannes To Back Small Films Instead
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final To Start Shortly
  2. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  3. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  4. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
  5. French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal
World News
  1. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  2. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  3. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  4. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  5. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest