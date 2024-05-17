Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: 'My Records Are Not Under Threat For Now', Says Usain Bolt

Five sprinters, including USA's Christian Miller and Kendal Williams (both 9.93), have hit the sub-10 second mark this season, but Bolt's time remains way out of reach. The fastest time in 200m this season was set by USA's Kenneth Bednarek (19.67)

Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds (100m) and 19.19 seconds (200m) at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin have not been threatened ever since. Photo: X/ @usainbolt
Usain Bolt is going to be back at the Olympics after eight years. (More Sports News)

But competitors need not worry, the world's fastest man will be in Paris to merely watch the action and feel chuffed about his phenomenal records which, he believes, are "not under threat" in the foreseeable future.

In a telephonic interview with PTI from New York, where he is currently promoting next month's ICC T20 World Cup as its ambassador, Bolt spoke about life after retirement, the nagging itch to compete, especially when he watches his sport, and also a desire to visit India some time in future.

His superhuman efforts of 9.58 seconds (100m) and 19.19 seconds (200m) at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin have not been threatened ever since.

"Well, for me, I don't think so. Not right now. I think there's a long way to go. You understand, I don't see anybody really break the record. So I think I still have a few more years to go (laughs)," said Bolt, the only sprinter to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in three consecutive Olympics.

"No, I don't think the world record will be under threat. For me, I'm watching what's going on now when it comes to the race, it's picking up a few times," he added.

Five sprinters, including USA's Christian Miller and Kendal Williams (both 9.93), have hit the sub-10 second mark this season, but Bolt's time remains way out of reach. The fastest time in 200m this season was set by USA's Kenneth Bednarek (19.67).

"A few of them have run under 10 seconds. So I'm just observing now. I think by July we'll see who will be out in front and we can definitely see where the race will go. But for now, we're still just watching and seeing. The leads are progressing," said Jamaican, who has been nicknamed 'Lightening Bolt'.

Bolt is now a family man and his varied commercial commitments continue to take him around the world but at times, he does miss the adrenaline rush of sprinting.

"Definitely, you know, it's been good. I can't complain," he said when asked about life after retirement.

"I try to stay busy. I have a family now so I try to... figure out the time and stay home sometimes, spend some time with the family. But I do miss competition, especially when I watch it.

"I know I'm going to be itching when I get to the Olympics this year. For me, that should be interesting. I'm also excited to be there first time to actually watch a championship. So that should be good," said the Olympic legend.

Among a host of track and field stars in Paris, Bolt is also keen to track the performance of India's path-breaking javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who in Tokyo, became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.

Bolt too remembers that iconic moment for Indian sport.

"Of course, of course," responded Bolt when asked if he was aware of Chopra and his stellar achievements.

"When I saw that, the first thing I said, it must have been really exciting for him. So that's a big, big deal for a country. To win the Olympic gold medal, you know what I mean?

"He must have been proud of the work that he put in. Because I understand the effort and the time it takes to really work hard and to dedicate to your craft," he said.

Bolt last visited India close to a decade ago and hopes to return in the near future.

"I know I have a lot of Indian fans and I get a lot of tags (on social media) so I just want to say thanks for the support. I look forward to coming there again in the near future.

"I've not been there in a while. So I'm excited to get a chance to come there and spend a lot more time than just a few days. So thanks for everything and just all love," added the legendary sprinter.

