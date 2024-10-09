National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA

The 38th edition of the National Games will take place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year, as announced by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday. The schedule, however, is subject to final approval by the IOA's General Assembly, which is set to convene on October 25. (More Sports News)
"We are excited to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a state that has shown immense passion and dedication in hosting this prestigious event," said IOA President PT Usha in a press release.
She further emphasized the importance of the Games in offering a crucial platform for athletes from across India to showcase their skills and propel their careers toward international success.
Uttarakhand has also expressed interest in hosting the National Winter Games, and the IOA President is "eagerly" anticipating a formal proposal from the state to make this a reality.
The event will feature competitions across 38 sports, with more than 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials expected to participate.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "We are fully committed to delivering a world-class sporting spectacle. The National Games will not only celebrate sportsmanship but will also highlight Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality."
The previous edition, held in Goa last year, saw Maharashtra secure the top position with an impressive tally of 228 medals, including 80 gold.
(With PTI Inputs)