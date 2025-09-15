10 Golden Girls And 'Gender Gap' In Indian Boxing: A World Championships Perspective

Indian women boxers won two gold medals at the 2025 Worlds in Liverpool
Minakshi Hooda defeated Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the 48kg category
Jaismine Lamboria triumphed over Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta
Mary Kom's six world titles set a benchmark for Indian boxing, male or female
At the World Boxing Championships 2025, held in Liverpool, England, India's women pugilists continued their impressive run by adding two more gold medals to the nation's growing tally.
Minakshi Hooda emerged victorious against Kazakhstan's experienced champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the fiercely contested 48kg final. Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria secured the gold by defeating Poland's Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in the 57kg division.
Previously, eight Indian women boxers have won the world title. This pattern of Indian women excelling at the highest level of boxing is evident when viewed through the lens of World Championships history. Their achievements span both Olympic and non-Olympic categories across various eras and federations.
'Gender Gap' In Indian Boxing?
The historical record reveals a clear divide between the performances of Indian men and women. While men have shown promise and delivered strong performances, it is the women who have consistently converted potential into podium finishes.
Amit Panghal's silver in 2019, along with bronze medals from Vijender Singh, Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev, reflect commendable efforts, but a world title remains elusive for Indian male boxers.
Despite several close calls and strong showings from the men, the top podium spot has remained elusive. In stark contrast, Indian women have built a remarkable legacy of excellence. They are 10 now!
India's 10 Golden Girls
1. Mary Kom: Antalya 2002, Podolsk 2005, New Delhi 2006, Ningbo City 2008, Bridgetown 2010, and New Delhi 2010;
2. Nikhat Zareen: Istanbul 2022, New Delhi 2023;
3. Nitu Ghanghas: New Delhi 2023;
4. Laishram Sarita: New Delhi 2006;
5. Jenny Lalremliani: New Delhi 2006;
6. Lekha KC: New Delhi 2006;
7. Lovlina Borgohain: New Delhi 2023;
8. Saweety Boora: New Delhi 2023;
9. Minakshi Hooda: Liverpool 2025; and
10. Jaismine Lamboria: Liverpool 2025.
Mary Kom's Legacy: Indian Women's Consistent Podium Finishes
At the IBA World Championships 2023 in New Delhi, four Indian women -- Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, and Saweety Boora -- claimed gold medals. Zareen, who failed to reach the medal round in Liverpool, had already achieved gold in 2022 in Istanbul.
The roots of this illustrious legacy, however, stretch back further. In 2006, multiple Indian women claimed top honours at the World Championships held in New Delhi.
And at the very heart of India's women's boxing legacy stands Mary Kom, whose six world titles between 2002 and 2018 remain unmatched by any Indian boxer, male or female. Also a London Olympics bronze medallist, the Manipur boxer has won medals at least 19 major international events.
Mary Kom's accomplishments have established a high standard for generations to come and continue to ignite the aspirations of countless athletes nationwide.
Women's Boxing At Olympics: A Look Ahead
Elsewhere, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed full gender parity for boxing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. There will be seven weight classes for both men and women, with an equal allocation of 124 quota places each.
This development represents a significant milestone in the sport's evolution -- a progress from Paris 2024, which featured seven men's categories but only six for women. Women's boxing made its Olympic debut at London 2012 with just three weight categories.