The spotlight, however, is squarely on the men's javelin throw qualifiers, where Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will resume one of the most intriguing rivalries in the athletics world. Both have been placed in separate qualification groups, though – Chopra, along with compatriot Sachin Yadav, in Group A; Nadeem with the Indian pair of Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Group B.