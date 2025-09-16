Sarvesh Kushare competing in men's high jump final in World Athletics Championships 2025
Sarvesh Kushare will look to create more history when he competes in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, today (September 16). Watch the men's high jump final live.
With his qualification, the 30-year-old from Nashik in Maharashtra has become the first Indian athlete ever to reach this stage in the high jump event at the World Athletics Championships.
He enters the final ranked among the top twelve performers from the qualification round. Kushare cleared 2.25 metres on his second attempt during the qualification round. His personal best is 2.27 metres, and his season best is 2.26 metres.
The men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 features a mix of seasoned competitors and emerging talents. Notably, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi failed to qualify, shifting the spotlight to athletes such as Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and JuVaughn Harrison of the United States, both of whom have consistently cleared heights above 2.30 metres this season.
Historically, champions like Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar – who won gold in 2017, 2019, and 2022 – and also shared the title with Tamberi at the Tokyo Olympics have set high standards. Before them, athletes such as Bohdan Bondarenko of Ukraine and Derek Drouin of Canada broke the 2.40-metre barrier.
The absence of the enigmatic pair of Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim, both renowned for their achievements and vibrant presence, adds a layer of intrigue to this year's final in Tokyo. Barshim misses the event due to injury, while Tamberi failed to qualify for the final.
As many as 19 Indian athletes, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, have qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2025. Kushare is the lone Indian competitor on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.
World Athletics Championships 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is Sarvesh Kushare's event in World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 4 starting?
The men's high jump final in World Athletics Championships Day 4, where Sarvesh Kushare is taking part, will begin at 5:06 PM IST on Tuesday, September 16.
Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live online in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live telecast in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Indian Contingent For World Athletics Championships 2025
Men: Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Sachin Yadav (javelin throw), Yash Vir Singh (javelin throw), Rohit Yadav (javelin throw), Gulveer Singh (5000m, 10000m), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Animesh Kujur (200m), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Servin Sebastian (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), and Sandeep Kumar (35km race walk).
Women: Annu Rani (javelin throw), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ankita Dhyani (3000m steeplechase), Pooja (800m, 1500m), and Priyanka Goswami (35km race walk).