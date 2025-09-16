Sarvesh Kushare In World Athletics Championships Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Day 4

Sarvesh Kushare will make history on September 16, becoming the first Indian to compete in the men's high jump final at World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Find out when and where to watch the tournament live in India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sarvesh Kushare In World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming Day 4
File photo of Sarvesh Kushare in action for India. | Photo: Instagram/sarveshkushare_hj
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sarvesh Kushare competing in men's high jump final in World Athletics Championships 2025

  • Men's high jump final in World Athletics Championships 2025 scheduled for 5:06 PM IST

  • World Athletics Championships 2025 available live on FanCode

Sarvesh Kushare will look to create more history when he competes in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, today (September 16). Watch the men's high jump final live.

With his qualification, the 30-year-old from Nashik in Maharashtra has become the first Indian athlete ever to reach this stage in the high jump event at the World Athletics Championships.

He enters the final ranked among the top twelve performers from the qualification round. Kushare cleared 2.25 metres on his second attempt during the qualification round. His personal best is 2.27 metres, and his season best is 2.26 metres.

The men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 features a mix of seasoned competitors and emerging talents. Notably, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi failed to qualify, shifting the spotlight to athletes such as Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and JuVaughn Harrison of the United States, both of whom have consistently cleared heights above 2.30 metres this season.

Historically, champions like Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar – who won gold in 2017, 2019, and 2022 – and also shared the title with Tamberi at the Tokyo Olympics have set high standards. Before them, athletes such as Bohdan Bondarenko of Ukraine and Derek Drouin of Canada broke the 2.40-metre barrier.

Related Content
Related Content

The absence of the enigmatic pair of Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim, both renowned for their achievements and vibrant presence, adds a layer of intrigue to this year's final in Tokyo. Barshim misses the event due to injury, while Tamberi failed to qualify for the final.

As many as 19 Indian athletes, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, have qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2025. Kushare is the lone Indian competitor on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

World Athletics Championships 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is Sarvesh Kushare's event in World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 4 starting?

The men's high jump final in World Athletics Championships Day 4, where Sarvesh Kushare is taking part, will begin at 5:06 PM IST on Tuesday, September 16.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live online in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live telecast in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Indian Contingent For World Athletics Championships 2025

Men: Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Sachin Yadav (javelin throw), Yash Vir Singh (javelin throw), Rohit Yadav (javelin throw), Gulveer Singh (5000m, 10000m), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Animesh Kujur (200m), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Servin Sebastian (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), and Sandeep Kumar (35km race walk).

Women: Annu Rani (javelin throw), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ankita Dhyani (3000m steeplechase), Pooja (800m, 1500m), and Priyanka Goswami (35km race walk).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  3. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  4. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP