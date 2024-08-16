Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav Named Flag-Bearers At Opening Ceremony

Haryana's javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category

sumit-antil-india-at-paralympic-games-tokyo-2020-x
Indian javelin thrower paraathlete Sumit Antil. Photo: X | Paralympic India
Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.  (More Sports News)

"Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics' athletes march past," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

Haryana's javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category.

India at Paris Olympics 2024. - X | We Are Team India
India's New Olympic Cycle Goal: 'Increased Participation', Says Chef de Mission Gagan Narang

BY PTI

He then went on to win a gold at the World Para Championships last year and shattered his own record at the Asian Para Games with a throw of 73.29m.

Shotputter Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games. She is also a medal winner at the FAZZA World Cup.

The Indian contingent comprises 84 athletes across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics slated from August 28-September 8.

India had a haul of 19 medals in the last edition in Tokyo.

