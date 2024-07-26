Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics Day 1 Live Streaming: Shooters Eye First Medal When And Where To Watch

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1: Here’s the schedule of Indian athletes in action on July 27. Find out where to watch Paris 2024 live streaming in India

The victorious Indian men's hockey team celebrates on the podium in Hangzhou.
The Indian contingent is all set for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. With its eyes set on a podium finish, Team India will fight various group stages to solidify their situation. Every match is going to turn out to be a crucial fight back as they march ahead for strong footing and bringing home the glory. (More Sports News)

The contingent of 117 athletes from India will contest in 16 different disciplines at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the first day of competition, Indians will feature in seven different sports, starting their campaign for glory.

Paris Olympics Day 1: Indian Athletes' In Action

Events And Schedule In IST

Badminton

Men's Singles Group Match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST) *Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8:00pm IST).

Women's Doubles Group Match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST).

Boxing

Women's 54kg Opening Round Bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam) (12:05am of Jan 28).

Hockey

Pool B Match: India vs New Zealand (9:00pm IST)

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

Table tennis

Men's Singles Preliminary Round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

Tennis

Men's Doubles First Round Match: Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2:00pm IST).

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4:00pm IST).

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

